Taylor Swift Will Still Write Songs About Heartbreak Despite New Love [Report]

Taylor Swift is said to be smitten with her new guy, Joe Alwyn, but sources say that she is not going to let her relationship affect her music. The country-pop star hasn’t released any new songs in a while, but sources tell Hollywood Life that Swift will still be writing and singing about heartbreak despite falling in love with Alwyn.

Swift, 27, is said to be working on a follow-up album to her super-popular 1989 (her birth year) which was released on October 27, 2014. Since then, Swift has been quiet on the music front — she hasn’t even released a new single since. So, what’s coming next for the superstar?

In the past, a Swift breakup pretty much ensured a killer album. The Shake It Off singer would release several tracks about heartbreak, drawing on her own past experiences for inspiration. She has had great success writing about her own failed relationships, many of which are relateable to the general public and have thus been super popular.

Now that Swift is in a relationship, some fans are apparently nervous that she’s going to lose her edge and that she’s going to start writing music to reflect the happier times in her life.

A source told Hollywood Life that Swift has gone through enough heartbreak over the past two years that she is still able to draw on those emotions to make hit songs. The source added that Swift realizes that those kinds of songs sell and she fully plans on sticking to what she does best.

“Taylor’s musical success has been through heartbreak, that is very obvious, very clear. And now that she is in a great relationship with Joe she is not going to let that effect her music moving forward. We are still going to hear songs that deal with sadness, heartbreak and of course a rebuttal on Katy Perry,” the source said.

As of now, Swift hasn’t released songs about Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston. Many fans believe that her next album will feature at least one song about each guy. Swift dated Harris, 33, for 15 months before leaving him and moving on with Hiddleston, 36. Both of her relationships ended without an engagement and fans believe that Swift probably has a lot to say about it.

