Jenelle Evans Instagram: She Faces Backlash After Sharing Strange ‘One Eyebrow’ Photo

Jenelle Evans is a busy mom of three and in a new Instagram photo, she has seemingly confirmed that she may be a bit overworked.

While promoting a weight loss product on Instagram on June 23, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of herself with something noticeably absent from the image: her right eyebrow. Although the reality star was sporting one perfectly drawn eyebrow, she appeared to forget to drawn on her second before posting the photo to her many fans and followers on social media.

In the caption of her Instagram ad, Jenelle Evans talked all about how hot she is after taking Flat Tummy Tea. According to the Teen Mom 2 star, she used to fear summer and dread the bloat she faced, but now, after getting on the weight loss product, she is feeling “so damn fine.”

Although Jenelle Evans’ caption had nothing to do with her eyebrows, the majority of her fans’ comments on the posts did. For example, one person said she was “wearing one eyebrow” while another asked where her second eyebrow was.

“Lmfao check out her eyebrows,” a third person wrote.

As fans cans see in the photo below, Jenelle Evans’ left eyebrow is quite darker than her right.

Jenelle Evans’ fans and followers also called her out for not actually sharing photos of her “flat tummy.” Just this week, Evans has promoted the weight loss brand twice, but in recent weeks she has shown no physical evidence of the products’ results.

In other Jenelle Evans news, she and her fiance, David Eason, are currently enjoying a vacation with their kids in the Caribbean. Ironically, Evans’ pregnant Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, is also currently in the Caribbean with her two kids. That said, it doesn’t appear that the two will spend time together as they’ve been on the outs for years.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime later this summer.

