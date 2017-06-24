Kate Middleton Enlists Help Of New ‘Super-Nanny’ For Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly hired a “super-nanny” to take care of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The new nanny is expected to work alongside Kate Middleton’s current nanny, Maria Borrallo.

The super-nanny, whose name has yet to be disclosed, would take over as the head nanny, Grazia reported. The report claimed, quoting a source, that the new nanny was a “qualified child behavior specialist” who had been hired to help Kate Middleton and Prince William deal with issues such as tantrums.

The source also said that the nanny was a graduate of Bath’s Norland College, which is said to be the Harvard for English nannies, and spoke six languages. She would talk to 3-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is 2-years-old, in French and Spanish, according to the report.

She would also ensure that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were eating healthy, balanced meals and their interests and hobbies were not limited, the source said.

“She’s also proficient in art therapy, equestrian skills and even pediatric dietetics, so she’ll ensure the children are well-balanced and have a varied list of hobbies and interests.”

Moreover, the new nanny would accompany Kate Middleton and Prince William on all their family trips, and she would be responsible for taking care of Prince George and Princess Charlotte whenever the royal couple would be away traveling without them, the source said.

Kate Middleton and Prince William hired their current nanny Maria Borrallo, who is Spanish, back in 2014 to take care of Prince George. Like the new super-nanny, the current nanny, too, had been trained at Norland College. After the birth of Princess Charlotte, it was reported that the royal couple had no intention of hiring a new nanny, and Maria Borrallo would take care of the little princess as well.

In 2015, royal commentator Victoria Murphy told ABC News that Kate Middleton would be a “hands-on” mom, and as she wanted to spend her children’s early years with them, she felt that there was no need to hire another nanny. At the time, the royal commentator had not ruled out the possibility of the royal couple enlisting the help of a second nanny for Princess Charlotte in the long-term future.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kate Middleton intends to raise Prince George and Princess Charlotte by her rules. She reportedly wants to give her two children a normal upbringing and not raise them as British royal family kids. Earlier this year, Prince William said that he would want his children to grow up in a normal, real environment.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse]