‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Is A Grandfather, Just Days After Walking Other Daughter Down Aisle!

Just over a year after suffering a near fatal heart attack and spending a lot of time in courts with a recent lawsuit, and arrest related to an Uber ride, Deadliest Catch favorite, Sig Hansen, has now become a grandfather to a baby girl. But that is not all that Sig’s been up to lately! He also walked his other daughter and fellow DeadliestCatch star, Mandy Hansen, down the aisle when Mandy married Sig’s deckhand and Deadliest Catch star Clark Pederson. What are all of the details of Sig’s whirlwind two weeks?

The captain of the F/V Northwestern took to Facebook on Friday to announce the birth of his new granddaughter, Jaxsen. He announced that his oldest daughter, Nina, gave birth to Sig’s first grandchild on Father’s Day after 24 hours of labor. Sig proudly posted photos of his wife June and of himself holding the adorable fifth-generation Hansen.

“Finally a proud grandpa! Our oldest daughter Nina had baby Jaxsen on father’s day June 18th, after 24 hour labor! Welcome as the first, 5th generation Hansen fisherman!”

Early in the latest season of the Deadliest Catch, Nina announced that she was pregnant with Sig’s first grandchild. Many wondered if he would quit the stressful life of crab fishing in order to help prevent another serious heart attack, like the one he suffered at the end of last season.

Sig Hansen’s close-knit family of women–his wife June, and daughters Nina and Mandy, have been a source of calm and happiness. There is no doubt that baby Jaxsen is going to add a lot more happiness to his life.

In more family news, Mandy and her fiance Clark Pederson have tied the knot! Their wedding took place in front of the F/V Northwester at the Pacific Fisherman Shipýard in Seattle. Fans of the Deadliest Catch have already seen Clark nervously ask his captain for his youngest daughter’s hand in the recent Season 13 of the popular Discovery Channel show. It must have been quite emotional for everyone to see Sig walk Mandy from the F/V Northwestern.

Based on the photos, it looked like many of the Hansen women, including Sig’s wife June, and Edgar’s wife Louise, were wearing beautiful, traditional Norwegian regalia for the event.

Have you seen all of the gorgeous photos of both events that Sig Hansen has shared on his Facebook page? Do you think that with his new grandchild, Sig may finally decide to quit fishing and let Mandy and Edgar take over the helm of the F/V Northwestern?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]