Leah Messer and her family are currently enjoying a family vacation in South Carolina.

As she and her co-stars prepare for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime in the coming months, Messer and her three daughters, including 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and 4-year-old Adalynn, have embarked on a summer trip and shared tons of photos along the way.

Earlier this week, the Messer family enjoyed the rides and attractions of the Carowinds amusement park, which is situated near the border of North Carolina and South Carolina, and during their visit, they appeared to have tons of fun with one of Messer’s friends and her son.

In one photo shared by Leah Messer on her Instagram page, the mother of three was seen posing for a selfie with her three daughters. A short time later, she shared a video of her youngest daughter, Adalynn, having her face painted.

Also during their visit to Carowinds, Leah Messer’s children posed for a photo with their heads sticking out of a vegetable cutout board.

“These kiddos had a blast, and Aleeahs face makes me LAUGH!!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of the Instagram post seen below.

Leah Messer shares her two oldest children, Ali and Aleeah, with her first husband, Corey Simms, who also has a younger daughter with his current wife, Miranda. As for Adalynn, her father is Messer’s second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

As fans may recall, Leah Messer and Corey Simms were married for about six months while she and Jeremy Calvert were married for over three years.

Since her divorces, Leah Messer has been linked to a couple of men but at the moment, she is single and doing her best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with both of her baby daddies.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

An official premiere date has not yet been set.

