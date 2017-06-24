They say all is fair in love and war, and it seems Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will buckle down to fight for her relationship with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). In Riverdale Season 2, bonds will be tested as tension grows between the north and south sides of Riverdale.

The first season of the Archie Comics-based teen drama made Betty and Jughead, known to fans as Bughead, television couple royalty. The seemingly unusual pairing of the reserved smarty pants and the brooding outsider quickly became Riverdale Season 1’s most buzzed-about aspect.

However, just as their relationship had begun to blossom, trouble brewed and it geographically set apart Betty and Jughead. Now with Jughead forced to live in the dank southern part of Riverdale, the distance might begin to put a wedge between Bughead.

Riverdale Season 2 showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Betty and Jughead’s relationship will be put to the test as the show moves forward. He said:

The fear Betty has is Jughead is going to be sucked into this world that has nothing to do with Betty — he might be going to a new school, living with a new family in a different part of town, he’s joined this gang.

Aguirre-Sacasa added that Betty isn’t someone who gives up easily, so if she starts losing Jughead, “she’s going to fight for him.”

In the Season 1 finale, Betty watched Jughead as he took his place among the Southside Serpents. Betty has always been very apprehensive about Jughead’s association with the gang, and seeing him wear the Serpents jacket for the first time hinted that this new life will have a massive effect on their relationship in Season 2.

Speaking with TVLine Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Jughead’s joining the Southside Serpents will be one of the big stories in Riverdale Season 2 and it will bring major drama for Bughead.

However, despite this seemingly chaotic Riverdale Season 2 plot for Bughead, the couple will still have their tender moments. In one of those moments, fans of the original Archie Comics will get to see a classic Betty trait.

On June 23, Friday, the official Archie Comics Twitter account posted a photo of Reinhart and Sprouse as Betty and Jughead in Riverdale Season 2. What got people’s attention was that they were working together on a truck, with Betty taking the lead in the operation.

Those who read the comics would know that Betty is actually a grease monkey. According to Teen Vogue, she even actually fixed Archie’s car in the four-part story arc “Love Showdown.” It looks like there will be more surprises from Betty who, since the first season, has shown a very diverse personality.

Meanwhile, Riverdale Season 2 spoilers also suggest that Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) will be alive and well in the upcoming episodes. Fred was shot at Pop’s in the finale and there was uncertainty as to whether he survives or not. Reinhart seemed to have cleared that up a bit when she revealed that she was on set with the actor.

Me: "I'm allergic to cottonwood trees"

Luke: "give me a chainsaw, I'll cut every single one of them down." — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 24, 2017

However, the incident at Pop’s will leave a scar on Archie forever as Aguirre-Sacasa said:

This will be as impactful on Archie as when young Bruce Wayne sees his parents gunned down, or when Spiderman’s Uncle Ben is shot and killed.

His father’s near-death experience will set the wheels in motion for Archie to become the true hero that he always been perceived to be. But before he reaches that stage of enlightenment, he will walk on a much darker path than what viewers have seen in the previous season. As Aguirre-Sacasa teased:

It’s an Archie who’s seen his worst fears come true.

The Riverdale Season 2 release date has been confirmed for Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Katie Yu/The CW]