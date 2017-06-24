Joseph Baena, 19, Has Muscles Like Dad: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Is Yoked – 40 Years After ‘Pumping Iron’

With a dad like Arnold Schwarzenegger, once known as the “Austrian Oak” in his bodybuilding heyday, Joseph Baena could be expected to have plenty of muscles. Baena was revealed as Schwarzenegger’s son when the adulterous affair that Schwarzenegger had with his housekeeper Mildred Baena became public, as reported by People. The publication notes that Mildred became the source of controversy in the Schwarzenegger household when folks kept noticing how much Joseph looked like the former California governor. Even Maria Shriver, Arnold’s estranged wife, noticed and confronted Mildred, who dropped to her knees and apologized and confessed the affair. Shriver cried with Mildred, told her to get off her knees and to stay a little longer. Baena, meanwhile, found it “cool” as a boy to discover that he was Schwarzenegger’s son.

Joseph Baena’s Beach Pics Get Buzz As Schwarzenegger’s Son Flexes His Muscles

A new photo of Baena running on the beach, as seen below from TMZ, is gaining buzz all because of how much Joseph is reminding viewers of his Austrian-born dad. The actor and former bodybuilder who is Schwarzenegger can be seen in the above photo flexing his famous muscles around 1980. Schwarzenegger rose to fame when cult classic movies like Pumping Iron showed the depths of his love of lifting heavy things.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Joseph Baena, Goes on Shirtless Beach Jog with His Bros https://t.co/GN6dhgXs76 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2017

As reported by TMZ, Baena was photographed on the beach in Malibu going for a jog with friends.

According to Vanity Fair, it has been 40 years since the world met stars like Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno via Pumping Iron. The movie put Schwarzenegger on display as a young bodybuilding star hungry to become the even bigger bodybuilding star and action hero and ultimate politician that he became.

Not many folks had heard of Schwarzenegger back then, but both Arnold and Ferrigno would become staples in the entertainment world.

There’s no telling what Schwarzenegger’s son will do with his Pumping Iron paternal legacy. Folks on social media have their own comments about Joseph starring as Conan the Barbarian, Jr.

This guy is a chip of the old block…… https://t.co/CWgqUt78Jl via https://t.co/NRu8HfVJGW — The Pob (@Quemerford) June 24, 2017

As reported by the Daily Mail, Joseph’s muscles might not be as huge as Arnold’s muscles were back in the day, but he enjoys a great physique all the same. Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph was born about seven days after Schwarzenegger’s youngest son with Shriver, Christopher, was born.

[Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images]