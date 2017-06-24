Serena Williams Aims To Teach First Child Lessons On Strength, Confidence, And Pride

Serena Williams shared valuable lessons she learned from her own parents at the BlogHer Conference during her Keynote Speech. The world famous athlete said she’s reflected on the type of mom she wishes to be and the lessons her parents taught her while growing up. Williams said her mother, Oracene Price, has had a major impact on her life, according to E! News.

“My mom has always been so strong for me and she’s been the woman that has just literally been unbreakable. Someone that I always look up to and all my sisters looked up to.”

Once Serena discovered she was expecting a baby with her fiance, Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, the tennis champ began to contemplate how she would raise their child. Serena went on to say when people are young, they may think their parents are strict, then you realize, “could they have been a little stricter? Or should I have done this more?”

Serena said she ultimately, she wants to teach her first child the important lessons her mother taught her particularly about strength, self-confidence, and pride. These are the lessons Williams truly hopes to pass on to her child.

“It’s like this is what I want my son or daughter to look like and this is what I want my son or daughter to do. And so I feel like all those lessons [my mom] taught me about being so strong, of proud of who I am, of being able to look anyone in the face and have confidence and speak with so much confidence is something that I really have been able to embrace and would love to teach my kid that.”

Back in April, Serena accidentally revealed she was pregnant on social media after posting a photo of herself during her 20th week of pregnancy. Serena and Ohanian have yet to reveal the sex of the baby to her fans and followers.

Serena Williams Stays Active During First Pregnancy

Serena and Alexis recently enjoyed a babymoon at the Château Eza in the French Riviera. After the romantic getaway, Serena has not slowed down during her pregnancy and has used her time away from the tennis court to cultivate other equally important aspects of her life.

In the beginning of 2017, Williams set a goal to take her entrepreneurship and her philanthropy to the next level by becoming a board member at a major company. Williams has since announced a new role on the board of SurveyMonkey. Serena said she hopes to break down racial barriers in Silicon Valley.

“Silicon Valley really, really, really is not open yet to having a lot of women, having anyone of color now… Those two areas alone are really things we have to break down, and the fastest growing part of the world is technology.”

In mid-May, Williams was on stage at ESPN’s Upfront presentation. In addition to this, at the #BlogHer17 conference in Florida, Williams was announced as the new ambassador for the Allstate Foundation, Purple Purse.

The mom-to-be spoke highly of joining the insurance company’s domestic violence initiative.

“I want to do things I feel like I can connect to… I don’t really know anyone personally that’s been involved in domestic violence, but I feel like it’s something we all face as a society.”

Williams’ sister Yetunde Price, aka Tunde, was killed in 2003 after she was shot while driving her car through Compton. The horrific scene took place one mile away from where Venus and Serena learned to play tennis.

“I do some things with violence through the Yetunde Price Resource Center [created in honor of her sister], and I felt like it all clicked together.”

