Pakistani Heartthrob Has New York Ladies Begging Him To Move In With Them

Ladies living in New York City have been scrambling to get the attention of a dashing medical student from Pakistan. Twenty-six-year-old Rehan Munir has his heart set on working in various New York City hospitals to gain valuable experience as a doctor.

To realize his dream, Munir is looking for a place to stay while he finds his feet in the Big Apple. Munir had visited New York City before and was able to make a few friends. Upon telling them that he wanted to return, they advised him to post a message on the Facebook page for Gypsy Housing.

Rehan, who is also a part-time model, diligently followed his friends’ advice and posted his request to the Gypsy Housing Facebook page. The group helps people who are seeking accommodation and roommates in America.

“I’m Rehan and I’m looking to rent a furnished room on the Upper East Side, Upper West Side or Midtown Manhattan. I’m professional, friendly and easy to live with. Most of all, cleanliness is of utmost priority to me. Please let me know if you have any leads.”

Ladies have been clambering to offer up a room in their apartments ever since. Some have even said Rehan could live with them for free.

Commenting Munir’s post, Facebook user Paige Kendrick said, “you can totally find a room for $800! Just will have more than a few roomies, so be warned. Also, and I apologize if this is inappropriate, but umm… boyyyy you fine!”

Another user, Adina Flyswatter, was feeling especially generous when she commented: “u [sic] can live with me FOR FREE.”

Time in the States comes to an end. Definitely made some unforgettable memories! #nyc #newyork #chicago #chitown #indianapolis #usa A post shared by Rehan Munir (@rehanmunir) on May 24, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Unfortunately, not everyone had space available to offer up for Rehan, which led to much humorous frustration.

Nadlie Chino wrote, “he’s soooo HOT!!! D*** i wish i had a room to rent to him… lol,” while Les Vrtiak only said, “Yeah you cute.”

Some Facebook users did not approve of the kind of response Rehan was receiving. Linwood Young said the doting fans were responding as one might on an app like Tinder.

“When did this become a dating app? I feel like half of y’all saw his photo and started swiping right based on habit, haha.”

Rich Gilberto decided to flip the scenario around and said “d*mn, y’all, you would be going crazy right now if this was a bunch of men talking this way about an attractive woman. Dude just wants an apartment.”

Nevertheless, the post managed to get nearly 400 “likes” and hundreds of shares. Not to mention the media attention that helped the fetching doctor draw offers to his request. Munir told the Huffington Post that he was not expecting such a significant response.

“It was pretty overwhelming. I wrote it and the next day I wake up and I see my post has been inundated with messages and it’s reached a number of blogs locally and internationally. I found it hilarious! The Internet is really an unpredictable place.”

That medical school life ???? #suit #bowtie #tb #medschool #aku #karachi A post shared by Rehan Munir (@rehanmunir) on May 27, 2016 at 2:12am PDT

So far Rehan has not decided where he will be staying, not that he’s short of options. As for the question many readers will likely be asking, Rehan says, “I’m single but trying to focus on my career at the moment.”

Check out the video below where Rehan appears in a television commercial for Hush Puppies in Pakistan.

[Featured Image by Rehan Munir/Instagram]