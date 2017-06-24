‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Who Dies On ‘GH’ This Summer? Meet The 5 Candidates Facing Death

The General Hospital spoilers reveal a summer shocker: somebody will die and leave the ABC soap. There are five potential characters who could be written out of the soap opera due to actors wanting to leave, contracts that have come to term, and write-outs. Three actors have asked to leave General Hospital, one is still waiting for their contract to be renewed, and the other is facing a potential script write out. In fact, one character has allegedly already been written out, but did the character die? Who will the Grim Reaper target on General Hospital and leave the show as a cold and lifeless body?

Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) according to Celeb Dirty Laundry is one of the actors who is reportedly considering leaving his role on General Hospital. Easton has played a few roles on General Hospital and even if he left the soap opera, he could always return at a later stage, potentially even as a previous character. A possible exit strategy could be that Dr. Obrecht may have her knife in for Dr. Finn and takes him down, or another plot twist could have him killed off. Currently, the time left on Michael Easton’s contract is unknown.

Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) may also exit the soap opera according to spoilers. General Hospital fans will be surprised to know that there has been “persistent talk” of her asking to leave the soap. There are two potential ways Hayden could leave the soap: her pregnancy or her previous illness. Hayden could have pregnancy complications or her Blackwood Syndrome could return and she could lapse into a coma and die.

Consider Amazon… A post shared by Rebecca Budig (@rbjobud) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

The third candidate to leave General Hospital according to the spoilers is Julian Jerome (William deVry). General Hospital fans will be shocked to learn that deVry’s contract has not yet been renewed. The logical outcome would be that Julian could be written out of the General Hospital by sending him to Pentonville for life. Spoilers indicate that deVry does want to stay in the soap, but there may be budgetary constraints that prevent him from staying on the show.

She asked you to do what?! William deVry tells us the oddest request he's gotten from a fan! #GHFanFeb A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Feb 2, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is candidate number four who could be waiting at death’s door. The rumor mills state that Dominic is facing contract talks or is considering leaving the ABC soap opera. The other problem the General Hospital writers would face is how they would kill off such a major character since him and Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) just added Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) to their family.

There aren't words to describe how much we will miss working with Jane Elliot. #FarewellTracy #GH pic.twitter.com/CMwwsBC33C — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 4, 2017

Rounding off the list is Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). General Hospital fans know that she is a recurring actor on the show, and does not have a fixed contract. However, Gati may be on the cutting block and leave General Hospital for good. Again, the rumor mills indicate that an exit strategy could be a confrontation with her Dr. Finn or that she could leave to be with her love Cesar (Anders Hove).

Come party & celebrate Dr. Obrecht's 5th birthday & my BIG birthday too August 6th in LA! ????Info at: http://www.kathleengatifanclub.com/recent-news/ A post shared by Kathleen Gati (@gatitweets) on May 20, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

General Hospital spoilers state that the writers’ easiest job would be to write Julian or Dr. Obrecht out of the story. Hayden and Finn have a baby on the way, and it would complicate the story line if either of them dies at the moment. Certainly, it does open up the possibility of a new love for either of them. Dante’s exit would certainly also be a difficult write out for the scriptwriters of the soap opera. Either way, spoilers for General Hospital indicate that fans should be prepared that one or more of these characters won’t be around for much longer.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi, Jason Merritt and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]