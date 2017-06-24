Beyonce’s Choreographer, Frank Gatson Jr., Knows The Names Of Her Twins But Won’t Reveal Them Before She Does

Frank Gatson Jr., Beyonce’s choreographer and creative director, has been teasing the Beyhive with the claim that he knows the names of Jay Z and Beyonce’s newborn twins, but despite entreaties from fans dying to learn the names, Gatson has refused to reveal the secret before the parents of the twins do.

“I know a lot more than most people, but I can’t talk about it. I even know the [twins]’ names! But [Beyonce and Jay-Z] have to be the people who announce it,” Gatson told Us Weekly.

After Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed the twins on Monday, June 12, at the UCLA hospital in Los Angeles, sources close to the couple reportedly revealed that the twins are a boy and a girl. Although Beyonce and Jay Z have not officially confirmed the birth of the twins themselves, Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, confirmed it with posts to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday, June 18, the Inquisitr reported.

Mathew became the first member of the family to confirm that the twins had been born when he posted a birthday card decorated with balloons to social media with the message, “They are here!”

However, the names of the twins remain a closely guarded secret, with no information coming from reliable sources. But as expected, a number of claims have surfaced online from questionable sources.

A rumor that broke on Twitter on Friday claimed that Beyonce and Jay Z had named the twins Bea (after Beyonce) and Shawn Jr. (after Shawn Corey Carter — Jay Z’s birth name).

Beyonce's Choreographer: I Know the Names of the Twins! – Us … – Us Weekly: Us Weekly… https://t.co/cUaQMf5RA7 — Beyonce Knowle (@BeyonceKnowle0) June 24, 2017

But many fans did not believe the rumor partly because it originated from an unreliable source and partly because many fans simply did not approve of the names.

“Bea and Shawn?” a disapproving fan howled on Twitter. “Where the f*** are Green and Red? [after Blue Ivy].”

“It’s cute or whatever but I was hoping for some colors or inanimate objects like chair and chain,” another disapproving fan commented.

“Bea and Shawn Carter? I like Red Velvet and Purple Rain better,” a third fan commented sarcastically.

These are the rumoured names of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins. https://t.co/ZI4F1V8EIa pic.twitter.com/EdR5vbLu7h — COSMOPOLITAN SA (@CosmopolitanSA) June 24, 2017

While the Beyhive waits impatiently for the official confirmation of the names of the twins, Beyonce and Jay Z continue to stay out of the spotlight, choosing to spend quality time with the new arrivals, close relatives, and friends.

In the absence of statements from the couple, the media has taken to speculating about the type of “lavish lifestyle” that the twins would live with their older sister, five-year-old Blue Ivy. According to sources, Blue Ivy has been helping to shop for the twins.

“She [Blue Ivy] has loved shopping for the babies,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly. “Look for lots of matching outfits!”

Hollywood Life reported that it is likely the names will be announced very soon after Beyonce and Jay Z took the twins home from the hospital earlier in the week. Doctors had detained Beyonce and her twins for a week due to “minor issues.”

“Beyonce is happy and relieved she finally left the hospital with her new twins late Tuesday after a week in the hospital,” a source reportedly told Hollywood Life.

“JAY-Z is also doing well and happy as their doctors approved the release of the newborns after receiving extra care post-delivery. They are now all healthy and doing well,” the source added.

Gatson has worked with Beyonce on several music videos, including “Single Ladies,” “Run the World,” and “Crazy in Love.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]