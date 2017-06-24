Bernie Sanders And Wife Lawyer-Up For FBI Bank Fraud Investigation

It was clear that Bernie Sanders didn’t have much of a chance getting into the White House once the 2016 Democratic elections swayed toward Hillary Clinton, but he did come off as the candidate with much less problematic baggage. The people who stood behind Sanders did so because of his views, but also because he appeared to be one of the most honest candidates to come down the pike in a long time. During the campaign, despite who people were voting for, Bernie was voted the “most-liked candidate” by nearly half of the Americans polled, according to a report from The Hill during the campaign.

Bernie’s Democratic opponent was tarnished from the get-go with years of allegations and claims that followed her through the campaign. Even while Hillary Clinton battled Bernie for the Democratic crown, more accusations emerged that would eventually add to her election demise.

News today that Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, have now lawyered up as the FBI’s investigation into bank fraud goes forward doesn’t seem to fit with Bernie Sanders the presidential candidate. It also doesn’t seem to fit for his wife, who was the president of Burlington College at the time that this bank fraud allegedly took place, suggests his supporters across the social media sites today.

According to CBS News, Jane Sanders applied for a loan from People’s Bank for the college to purchase 33 acres of land. This was part of an expansion project for the small private Vermont college. She is accused of misrepresenting the college donor levels on this application. According to Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday morning, Jane Sanders allegedly represented to have millions in donor assets that didn’t exist.

The Vt Digger reports that a donor claims she agreed to give the college an unspecified amount of money upon her death, yet Jane Sanders “mischaracterized the terms of a gift the donor planned to give the institution.” Jane Sanders “put her down for a series of cash payments.” These cash payments were allegedly documented and used to secure a bank loan, but this was something the donor did not agree to, she was bequeathing the money upon her death.

Jane Sanders allegedly reported the millions of dollars in donor assets that didn’t exist to secure this $10 million loan back in 2010. The college cited this costly land acquisition on Jane Sanders’ part in a press release when the college closed its doors and shut down back in 2016. CBS News reported back in May of 2016 that the private liberal arts college was closed “under crushing debt.”

According to the 2016 article, the college racked up more that $11 million in debt over the attempts to expand the college, which was “pushed by the school’s president at the time,” Jane Sanders. The college closed and Sanders reportedly left with a $200,000 severance package.

So how is Bernie Sanders involved in this case? CBS News cites, “According to Politico, prosecutors might also be looking into allegations that Senator Sanders’ office inappropriately urged the bank to approve this loan.”

Bernie and Karen Sanders have hired prominent attorneys to fight these allegations. Along with local Burlington Attorney Rich Cassidy, who will represent Bernie, a high-profile Washington defense attorney will handle Jane Sanders’ case, Larry Robbins. It is also mentioned numerous times across the social media site that Bernie and his wife being investigated for bank fraud is not being reported by many in the mainstream news.

These allegations were brought to light when Brady Toensing of Burlington filed the claims with the U.S. district attorney in Vermont. Who is Toensing? Besides being a Vermont resident, he was also Trump’s campaign chairman for the state of Vermont.

According to Bernie Sanders top adviser Jeff Weaver, the claim that Bernie had a hand in using his influence to lobby for this loan for his wife is “baseless” and “false.” He calls the allegations a “political charge.” Weaver also reminded the public that “the loan was approved by the financial board at the college.”

