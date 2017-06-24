Dan Harmon Confirms ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Is Coming Amid Cancellation Rumors

Rick and Morty Season 3 cancellation rumors continue to persist, spreading like wildfire that it reached the show’s creator Dan Harmon.

Rick and Morty Season 3 coming this summer

Dan Harmon took to Twitter to set the record straight that Rick and Morty is coming back for its third season. He clarified that it has not been canceled, only delayed because it took them longer to write the stories. The good news is that the show will hit the screens this summer. The story has been written, and they are already in the drawing stage.

The first episode of Rick and Morty Season 3 aired on April 1 as part of April Fool’s Day. Fans were not sure whether they would believe it is a legitimate episode of a new season, but it turned out to be the third season’s premiere episode. After that episode, Adult Swim released a clip saying that the rest of the season would come this summer.

Harmon wrote on Twitter that he is fascinated and confused that there are rumors about the show’s cancellation. He added, “I’m not mad at all, it doesn’t hurt me and Justin in any way for someone to spread that lie BUT I imagine it scares the sh*t out of fans.”

“Anyway, season 3 is coming, we took too long writing it, they’re finishing drawing it, it’s coming, AS said summer, that’s real, press covfe.”

You can watch the new episode of @RickandMorty every night this week on @AdultSwim: https://t.co/prURY2LUXG pic.twitter.com/1rsm82egHS — Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) April 3, 2017

Still, given the popularity of the show, there have been many speculations about the delay, which eventually turned to rumors that the show has been canceled. Last week, Korea Portal revived some rumors that the show has been canceled because creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland allegedly had been fighting. That rumor stemmed from a misinterpretation of Harmon’s comments during an interview with Indiewire earlier this year. Harmon also clarified that issue back in January, as reported by The Independent.

“The ‘fights’ I refer to aren’t ‘the reason for the delay.’ The fights also aren’t what you call a fight when you have one in your home or street. I’m talking about fights like ‘what joke to do.’ It’s the statements back to back that’s confusing: I was saying ‘the buck stops with me and Justin.’ It was our usual perfectionism, etc. Then, I was moving on, in trademark rambling, to try to express how hard and confusing it can be in a RAM writers room. Chasing tails.”

Meanwhile, no specific date has been announced with regard to Rick and Morty Season 3 aside from the summer window. Some predict that the show would premiere in July, judging by the schedule they followed in preview seasons. The third season will have a total of 14 episodes, as Harmon previously confirmed.

Rick and Morty follows the mad scientist, Rick Sanchez, who likes to take on adventures across the universe with his grandson, Morty. While waiting for the all-new season, fans can check out the show’s social media pages and watch the latest short clips.

[Featured Image by PR NEWSWIRE/AP Images]