Did Mackenzie Standifer Wear A Dress Identical To Maci Bookout’s During Ryan Edwards’ Wedding? [Photos]

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer tied the knot last month and soon, fans will watch the ceremony go down on Teen Mom OG.

Following the release of a new sneak peek at the upcoming Season 6B finale, a fans on Twitter began discussing the allegation of Standifer having possibly copied Maci Bookout’s wedding style. As fans will recall, Bookout got married on the first half of Season 6 in a beaded strapless gown and in a clip from the show, Standifer is wearing a very similar dress.

After being confronted with the allegation on Twitter, along with side by side photos of herself and Bookout, Ryan Edwards’ wife shut down the idea of a wedding dress similar to Bookout, revealing that the one seen in the clip isn’t the dress she wore to her wedding.

“Too bad it’s not even the one I bough,” she wrote in response to the photos.

Although Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were planning to get married this November at the church where his parents tied the knot, they changed their minds this past spring and opted to say “I do” before Edwards began his stint in rehab.

In Touch Weekly magazine was the first to confirm news of Ryan Edwards’ May 15 wedding and did so on June 4, around the time it was revealed that he was treating his alleged substance abuse struggles in rehab.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s relationship has been chronicled on the past couple of seasons of Teen Mom OG and will likely continue to be a hot topic for fans, especially now that Edwards has reportedly gotten sober after struggling with an alleged addiction to drugs.

As fans saw earlier this season, Maci Bookout was the one who first announced Edwards’ alleged substance abuse on Teen Mom OG.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, Maci Bookout, and Taylor McKinney, tune into the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday night, June 26, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

