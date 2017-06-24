WWE Rumors: Possible Title Changes At The ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ Revealed, New Talent Getting A Big Push?

WWE rumors mills are in overdrive the past few days trying to predict the matches and winners at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. With the falling ratings, WWE is expected to spring a few surprises to keep the audiences intrigued and extend the momentum to the Monday Night RAW.

Last week saw some unexpected splits, returns, and heel turns. Rumors suggest that these might just be the beginning as the company is planning a few more rivalries in the upcoming week that can be leveraged at the Great Balls of Fire.

The upcoming RAW PPV drew the ire of fans due to its uncanny name. However, it appears that in terms of quality of the event, it is bound to surprise everyone. Two matches have already been confirmed, whereas a few more will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

WWE is looking to make this event a grand success as it is the inaugural edition. Besides, it is also a stage to set a few exciting rivalries down the road for Summerslam. Fans can expect some shocking victories in the upcoming PPVs.

WWE Universal Championship

The match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe has already been confirmed. Samoa Joe set the feud by attacking Paul Heyman and ensuring the return of Brock Lesnar on RAW after a substantial break.

It was earlier believed that this rivalry was a one-time thing and Lesnar would move on to feud with Braun Strowman, as reported by Den of Geek. However, latest WWE rumors have revealed that the officials are happy with the outcome of this feud and are planning to continue it beyond the Great Balls of Fire.

Such a booking creates a remote possibility of Samoa Joe winning the title at the upcoming PPV and then ultimately losing it to Lesnar at Summerslam. Brock Lesnar is expected to feud with Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and finally losing the title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville has been holding onto the title for past several months. He overcame challenges from the likes of Austin Aries and Rich Swann to defend his title. At present, there is no number one contender, but that is poised to change with the big push of Akira Tozawa.

WWE rumors suggest that Tozawa might get a shot at the title at Great Balls of Fire. Considering his wrestling abilities and the recent push, it is evident the Tozawa will win the title at some point. It is possible that it could happen at the upcoming event.

WWE ‘RAW’ Tag Team Championship

Sheamus and Cesaro clinched the much-deserved championship at Extreme Rules. Since then, a lot has occurred in the tag team division making it extremely difficult to predict their opponents. However, it is rumored that Hardy Boyz will have blow-off bout at the upcoming PPV.

It is speculated that Hardy Boyz will come out victorious at the forthcoming PPV. It is hard to imagine that Hardy Boyz will not get their hands on the title again, and this match seems a perfect way end to achieve it.

The match card for Great Balls of Fire is rumored to be stacked with clashes between superstars. Here is the list of possible matches for the event apart from the ones mentioned above.

The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

