‘My 600-lb Life’ Zsalynn Update: Zsalynn Begins Paying It Forward, And She Looks Awesome Doing It

Zsalynn Whitworth’s story in TLC’s My 600-lb Life is one of the most extraordinary tales ever featured in the hit reality TV show. Starting her journey towards weight loss weighing north of 600 pounds, Zsalynn was able to shed off more than half her weight through sheer hard work, dedication, and a willingness to relinquish anything which stood in her way. Since appearing on the show, Zsalynn seems to have practically completed her battle against obesity and is now helping others do the same.

Zsalynn’s story was quite memorable among avid fans of the hit reality TV show due to her husband, Gareth, who made it very evident that he preferred it if his wife remained overweight. During Zsalynn’s initial featured episodes, Gareth was shown giving unhealthy food to his wife despite Zsalynn attempting to lose weight, according to a Daily Mail report. Much to the chagrin of viewers then, Gareth actually encouraged his wife to gain back the weight she lost.

Fortunately for Zsalynn, she ultimately chose her health and future over her marriage, and she ended up divorcing Gareth. During this time, Zsalynn remarked that her ex-husband simply did not find her attractive anymore, after she shed off half her initial weight. Needless to say, the My 600-lb Life community was fully behind Zsalynn on her decision to leave her husband, with many stating that he was simply dead weight.

Since then, the mother of one has maintained her course towards recapturing her life from morbid obesity. For a while, it seemed that she was still struggling with her body image due to the excess skin left behind by her weight loss. After qualifying for skin removal surgery, however, Zsalynn has managed to keep her course on her recovery without any problems.

Fortunately, Zsalynn has opted to maintain an active Facebook profile, where she has communicated with her supporters steadily over the past couple of years. From the photos that she has uploaded of herself thus far, it appears that Zsalynn has finally attained a figure that she could definitely be proud of. Needless to say, her followers have lauded Zsalynn’s efforts and progress, with many remarking that she has become far more beautiful and far happier since appearing on My 600-lb Life.

Zsalynn’s life with her daughter also appears to be going well. Late last year, she uploaded a series of pictures with her daughter, who is a teenager now, and both women looked quite content and happy. If any, it appears that losing her husband has proven beneficial to Zsalynn.

The mother of one has also been quite active in the weight loss community, being an active participant in weight loss circles such as WLSFA. Overall, it appears that Zsalynn of My 600-lb Life has found her calling. After being achieving weight loss herself, she now helps others gain the happiness and health that she has managed to attain over the last few years.

[Featured Image by TLC]