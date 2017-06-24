‘Arrow’ Season 6 Premiere Date, Spoiler Update: Showrunner Talks Who Dies And Who Survives In New Season

Arrow Season 6’s premiere episode is set to usher in a new beginning, and there is a big possibility that some of the characters may not be alive to see that. Arrow arrives with Season 6 episodes on October 12.

The previous season ended with multiple massive explosions on Lian Yu. Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) set off the explosions when he shot himself in the head. At the end of the episode, only Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and his son, William (Jack Moore), were confirmed to be alive. The fate of the characters who were on the island when the explosions destroyed it remains shrouded in mystery.

The characters who were on Lian Yu when it went up in flames are Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), Diggle (David Ramsey), Thea (Willa Holland), Curtis (Echo Kellum), Lance (Paul Blackthorne), Nyssa (Katrina Law), Slade (Manu Bennett) and William’s mother, Samantha (Anna Hopkins).

Arrow Season 6’s premiere episode is expected to reveal who died and who survived. And it is likely that some series regulars may end up on the dead list. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that it was not a good idea to determine who died and who survived based on an actor’s contractual status.

“I know everyone is trying to determine who survives, who dies, what is the result of the cliffhanger based upon people’s contractual status, and I would say that’s not necessarily a good idea.”

He gave the example of The Walking Dead’s cliffhanger. Marc Guggenheim said that on the AMC’s show, too, a group of characters were in a “dire situation” in a season finale, and they were all series regulars. He pointed out that despite their status as series regulars, some of the characters perished.

“Just because they were series regulars did not mean that everyone came out of that cliffhanger alive.”

Along with Oliver and his son, Black Siren, the evil doppelganger of Laurel, is confirmed to make an appearance in Arrow Season 6. Katie Cassidy is returning to reprise her role as a series regular in the new season. Rene (Rick Gonzalez) and Dinah ( Juliana Harkavy) have also been upped to series regulars for Season 6.

Empty for now… but not for long. We're excited to fill the boards with season 6 episodes! #Arrow ???? pic.twitter.com/XSJSZ4WXhj — ArrowWritersRoom (@ARROWwriters) June 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the first concept art for Arrow Season 6 has been released. Marc Guggenheim posted it on his Twitter feed with the caption, “Production art starting to come in for Arrow Season 6…” It features the glass display case containing Black Canary’s (Katie Cassidy) costume.

Moreover, in the glass display, the reflection of the hooded vigilante Oliver can also be seen. He seems to be looking wistfully at the costume.

Production art starting to come in for Arrow Season 6… pic.twitter.com/o5plFHFkcs — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) June 23, 2017

Arrow Season 6 has booked a new day for itself. It is moving to Thursdays from Wednesdays. The show’s new season premieres on Wednesday, October 12, at 9 p.m. on The CW.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]