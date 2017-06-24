‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Tuesday June 27: Colin And Jill Takes Cane’s Side, Lily Confronts Juliet

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 27, reveal that everyone is still struggling with the consequences of the sexual harassment lawsuit Juliet (Laur Allen) filed against Cane (Daniel Goddard). Cane’s actions will have repercussions for him at work and at home. Brash and Sassy are still reeling with the disaster of the LA photo shoot, and Lily (Christel Khalil) is a nervous wreck as she sees her family falling apart. The surveillance footage showing Juliet entering Cane’s hotel room late at night, and her exit the following morning, put the nail in his coffin. As Michael (Christian LeBlanc) struggles to patch his defense that Leslie (Angell Conwell) ripped apart, the Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 27, indicate that friends are stepping forward to support Cane, while others let loose their frustrations.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is still ricocheting after finding out that Cane had lied to her about Juliet being in his hotel room. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will ask her what happened, and she will fill him in on the details of the deposition. She will tell Nick that she is beginning to feel the pressure of the lawsuit and will question whether she made the right decision to fight Juliet’s claims head on instead of paying her off initially. However, Victoria is determined to see the lawsuit through, and Nick assures her that he will support her through all the mayhem.

Colin (Tristan Rogers) and Jill (Jess Walton) have returned to Genoa City and are standing firmly behind Cane. Cane will confide in Colin and tell him what a mess he has created. He expresses how sorry is for hurting so many people, especially Lily. According to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, Cane will even tell Colin about how Lily feels about the situation.

“She doesn’t think I would dangle a job in front of a woman in return for sexual favors.”

Colin will clearly indicate whose side he is on when he replies to Cane.

“Because you wouldn’t.”

Colin knows Cane well enough to realize that Cane could have made a mistake but that a mistake isn’t tantamount to sexual harassment.

The Young and the Restless spoilers via She Knows state that Lily and Juliet will have a confrontation. Lily will confront Juliet about the lawsuit and how Cane’s reputation is being destroyed. Young and the Restless spoilers also indicate that later this week Lily will force Cane to tell her the truth, and he will comply. He will realize that he can no longer cover up what really went down in Tokyo.

Will the lawsuit against Cane destroy his relationship with Lily? Find out on #YR! A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Jill is home and she lets Billy (Jason Thompson) have it for hooking up with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) again, according to the latest spoilers. Young and the Restless fans know that Jill is very opinionated. She will also tell Billy that “Cane is the last man around Brash and Sassy who’d ever be mistaken for a sexual predator.”

You've got some SCORCHING HOT drama coming your way next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/830j0idIWS — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 24, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]