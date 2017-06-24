Henry Cavill, ‘Mind’ Of Steel? Superman Actor Uses Epic Stare, Mustache To Support The British And Irish Lions

Actor Henry Cavill is known for his epic performances as Clark Kent and Superman in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman.

However, he recently proved that he could deliver an epic performance of his own in real-life without wearing a superhero outfit. Henry apparently wanted to give a quick shout-out to the British and Irish Lions, sharing his high hopes and sideline support for the team as they prepare to face the New Zealand All Blacks Saturday.

In exchange for his CGI-flowing cape and sleek costume, all Henry needed in an Instagram video posted Saturday was an epic stare, what has become recognized as a “glorious” mustache and a cleverly recorded narration.

The short clip opens with Henry Cavill riding in a helicopter in flight, presenting an epic stare directly toward the camera. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor is currently filming the highly-anticipated sixth installment of the blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise starring Tom Cruise and an impressive ensemble of actors and actresses. He apparently had time during a noisy helicopter ride, though, to show his support for the British and Irish Lions in a way that a man recognized as a modern-day cinematic Superman could easily pull off.

Even though his fans know that he does not have any super powers in real life, he was still able to sound somewhat “convincing” as he jokingly expressed his ability to communicate in a noisy helicopter by using his “mind.”

“Hello. Due to the noise in this helicopter, I am speaking to you using my mind. I am flying in the mountains, using Queenstown, New Zealand and I just wanted to wish the British and Irish Lions good luck in their match tonight at Eden Park against the All Blacks.”

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Unfortunately for Henry Cavill and other fans of the British and Irish Lions, their support of and encouraging expressions toward the team did not lead to a victory. According to The Guardian, the spotlight was clearly on Liam Williams of the British and Irish Lions as they approached halftime. However, after that point of the match, the spotlight seemed to shift over to Rieko Ioane during his first start with the New Zealand All Blacks. Thanks to Ioane’s effort and New Zealand’s overall teamwork, the All Blacks left Eden Park with a 30-15 victory over the British and Irish Lions.

BLACK OUT! The All Blacks have defeated the British and Irish Lions in a fantastic opening contest #NZLvBIL More: https://t.co/jQHy2CZjOF pic.twitter.com/ep8QMG9GlQ — Fox Sports Rugby (@FOXRugbyLive) June 24, 2017

Even though the British and Irish Lions lost the match, they can at least rest assured knowing that the “Man of Steel” – Henry Cavill – was one of the people rooting for them.

Henry’s ability to maintain a straight face throughout his supportive recording (until the final few moments of the video) was pretty impressive all by itself. However, the 34-year-old British actor has drawn a lot of attention to himself in recent months due to his Mission: Impossible 6 character’s mustache and facial hair. Articles have been written, social media posts have been published, and comments have been made about the actor (who is usually clean shaven) and the impressive mustache he apparently had to grow and maintain for his role in the 2018 film.

I AM SOLD! Henry Cavill’s Mustache Will Erase Your Anti-Mustache Prejudice https://t.co/gfaIAgowm4 via @Christian_Zamo — Aven Ellis (@AvenEllis) May 19, 2017

I say Henry Cavill’s mustache in M:I-6 needs its own spinoff film. Mission Impossible: Mustache You A Question. I’ll take all the tickets. — Joshua Gilbert (@ShokXoneStudios) May 17, 2017

How does Henry Cavill look good even with a creeper mustache????? pic.twitter.com/3pHP5VEpQ2 — Kelcie W (@KelcieW94) May 16, 2017

Even the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, has been able to get a few good shots on camera of Henry Cavill and his mustache on set and behind the scenes.

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Henry Cavill may even have a few more epic stares to share with the rest of the world along with his captivating mustache when Mission: Impossible 6 debuts in theaters July 27, 2018.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP]