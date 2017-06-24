Exciting Rivalry Being Planned For Samoa Joe At ‘WWE Summerslam’ Revealed

Samoa Joe has a great challenge ahead of him as WWE Great Balls of Fire approaches. He will challenge for the WWE Universal Championship at the PPV against Brock Lesnar. On paper, Joe vs. Lesnar is a very even matchup and the WWE Universe is anxiously waiting to see what happens when the two men lock up. Their match will be entertaining, but it’s unlikely that Samoa Joe will walk out of the PPV with the championship.

It’s been reported that WWE officials are strongly considering moving Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns onto the card for WWE Summerslam. However, it’s still a possibility that Braun Strowman will face The Beast at the PPV. By all appearances, the winner of Reigns vs. Strowman at WWE Great Balls of Fire will become the No. 1 Contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Title heading into WWE’s biggest show of the summer.

According to a new report, it’s expected that if the powers that be decide that Lesnar versus Strowman is the best match for the PPV, then it’s likely that Samoa Joe will develop a bigger feud with Roman Reigns, which will lead to a huge match between them at Summerslam. Seeds have already been planted for their rivalry to develop after Great Balls of Fire, but WWE’s booking needs to go a certain way over the coming weeks.

Contrary to Roman Reigns bragging about Samoa Joe not being able to beat him one on one, he has actually successfully defeated him twice over the past few months. Joe beat Reigns once shortly after his main roster debut and he did again this week on Raw. “The Destroyer” is preparing for a huge match with The Beast in less than two weeks, so his win was to build his stock heading into the match, but he’s beaten Reigns twice.

A potential rivalry to develop the competitiveness Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns have established over a few months could be extremely interesting. In the feud with Lesnar, it’s hard to be sure if Joe is being booked as the babyface or heel in the situation. With Reigns, the booking would ensure that he was the heel even if the WWE Universe gives a contrary reaction. On paper, a Joe vs. Reigns rivalry could also last for some time.

Until WWE Great Balls of Fire is in the history books, there is nothing but speculation about what the card for WWE Summerslam will look like in two months. At the moment, there are just too many directions the powers that be could choose to book, but Samoa Joe is expected to have a huge match at the event. If WWE officials make a few key decisions, then Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe could happen at the Barclays Center.

[Featured Image by WWE]