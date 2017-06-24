‘The 100’ Season 5: A Complicated Clarke-Bellamy-Echo Love Triangle In The Offing?

The 100 Season 5 release date won’t be arriving until next year, a considerably long wait for fans who just can’t wait to see what happens to their favorite characters next season. The explosive Season 4 finale dropped too many questions that had fans worked up, such as the identity of the little girl seen with Clarke, the arrival of another ship as well as the reason why Bellamy offered a seat to Echo on that rocket ship.

With the show returning sometime in 2018, it would be a while before fans will see The 100 Season 5 Episode 1. Fortunately, some details have started to trickle in giving hints of what to reasonably expect next season. The speculations just keep getting better, especially with the recent announcement that Tasya Teles, the actress playing Echo, has been promoted to series regular.

Echo and Bellamy

One of the interesting The 100 Season 5 speculations is the possibility that Echo, played by actress Tasya Teles, could be romantically involved with Bob Morley’s Bellamy Blake. Of course, not everyone is happy with the possible pairing given Echo’s history of betrayal. However, the chemistry between the two is evident right from the beginning. And, as hinted in the Season 4 finale, Echo is going to be stuck with Bellamy inside the spaceship for the next six years, an awfully long time to be stuck with someone that a romance between the two is a very real possibility.

We had the ever beautiful (and badass) @tasyateles on our show this episode. What a damn treat. pic.twitter.com/tDp3i0jbmz — Nesta Cooper (@nestacooper) June 23, 2017

Unfortunately for those against a Bellamy-Echo romance, it looks like they will be seeing Echo a lot in the coming The 100 Season 5. According to TV Guide, Teles has now been promoted to series regular.

With the upgrade of the character, fans could expect Echo to be featured more prominently in the season’s storyline. But is a Bellamy Echo pairing in the works? While showrunner Jason Rothenberg did not confirm the possibility, it is interesting to note that he did not deny it either.

“They’re all together in a group in space, so you never know!”

In fact, there are even The 100 Season 5 speculations that the two might have a child during the six years in orbit. However, it appears that the logistics of bringing up a child in space could be daunting, making it a very remote possibility. With limited resources, longtime fans of the series already know that population control is a serious issue in space that Octavia had to pay the price for the simple reason that she was born.

Clarke and Bellamy

Meanwhile, some fans are still hoping to see a romance between Bellamy and Clarke finally happening in The 100 Season 5. In an International Business Times report, Rothenberg stressed the importance of the relationship between Bellamy and Clarke, even hinting that the two getting romantically involved is always a possibility.

“First of all, Bellamy and Clarke have always been at the centre of this show. It has always been the story of — on some level — Clarke and her relationship to Bellamy. And whether they were going to survive or not depending on how well those two human beings worked together — whether romantic or otherwise.”

However, there is a little detail that was introduced in the Season 4 finale that could significantly affect how the relationship between the two progress next season. Clarke did not believe that she would survive the second apocalypse. While fans are relieved to know that she survived the radiation due to her night blood, Bellamy blasted off to space believing that she sacrificed her life so that they could survive.

As far as Bellamy knows, Clarke is already dead. As such, he might not be so hesitant to pursue a romantic relationship with the more available Echo during their six-year space flight. When their group returns to Earth in Season 5, the storyline could be setting up for a complicated love triangle when they find Clarke alive.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]