‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin Close To Getting Back Together As Her Pregnancy Draws To A Close

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has only good things to say about former husband Javi Marroquin, at least as a father. Not only is her former baby daddy giving his all-out support in raising their 3-year-old son Lincoln, Javi also has no qualms about being a “second father” to her 7-year-old son Isaac Elliot (with ex-husband Jo Rivera).

And his support for Lowry goes even beyond that, as Hollywood Life reports that Javi Marroquin has been very supportive to her during her pregnancy. And it’s just as well since Chris Lopez, the real father of Lowry’s third baby, has made it clear that he doesn’t want anything to do with the child.

That said, Kailyn Lowry has been thankful to Javi Marroquin for always putting in the effort to stay involved in their lives, despite the chaotic circumstances of their split. Interestingly, his generosity towards Kailyn has sparked talks about the possibility of the two getting back together.

“One thing this experience is doing is softening her heart a lot to Javi,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “The difference between Chris and Javi is like night and day. No matter how bad things get between her and Javi he’s always an amazing dad.”

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin if they do decide to rekindle their romance. For one, and as established earlier, Lopez isn’t even remotely interested in acknowledging his responsibility as a father to Lowry’s unborn child. Secondly, Marroquin has become single once again, as his romance with Real World star Madison Channing Walls had just ended months ago. Lastly, Isaac (Kailyn’s 7-year-old son with Jo Rivera) has always had a special fondness for Javi, even going so far as to refer to him as “dad” in front of his real father (ouch!), as reported by In Touch Weekly.

Saturday's are for futbol ⚽️ A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

So, is Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin on the verge of getting back together? We don’t know yet, but there’s one thing we can bank on: the former couple has a lot of stuff to sort out between them before they decide to go down that road. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Marronquin has categorically stated before that he “won’t have a relationship with the new baby.” But then again, he might have made the statement on the spur of the moment, as he and Lowry had just come off a painful divorce at the time.

Coki beach & the people were so good to us! ???? needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

For now, we can only speculate. Are Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin leaning towards a reconciliation? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]