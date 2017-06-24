‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Someone Is Charged With Murder, Another Is Hypnotized To Help Recall What Really Happened

DOOL spoilers for July are already being released. What can fans expect on the NBC soap opera? Well, it turns out that there will be an arrest in the murder of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). However, do the authorities have the real killer? There might be some mistake, especially since the person pointing the finger will get hypnotized by Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Apparently, the individual is desperate to find out what really happened on the night of the murder.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up in the next few weeks on the long-running series.

Next week, DOOL spoilers reveal that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will implicate JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) in Deimos’ murder. Afterward, she will feel guilty about it, but it might be too late to take it back. She Knows reported that on July 3, JJ will be arrested. The website does not reveal what the charge is, but fans are assuming it is for killing Deimos. However, did Lani incorrectly point the finger at her boyfriend and police partner?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for July 6 tease that Lani will be hypnotized by Marlena. Since Lani and nearly everyone else at Martin House drank Halo-spiked beverages, memories are not clear. Hopefully, being hypnotized will help Lani remember exactly what happened on the night of Deimos’ murder. If she can recall exactly what took place, then she might be able to clear JJ. At the same time, she might also know who really killed Deimos Kiriakis.

The murder mystery in Salem probably won’t be solved right away. The storyline has been teased by executive producer Ken Corday for months. Even though Dena Higley and Ryan Quan wrote the script for this story, new head writer Ron Carlivati restructured it a bit. So, expect to see elements of all the writers when watching the scenes.

Do you think JJ Deveraux killed Deimos Kiriakis on Days Of Our Lives? Is Lani Price wrong about her assumption? If so, can Marlena Evans help the detective remember what really happened that night?

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]