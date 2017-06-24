Coco Austin Shows Off Major Curves While Posing Poolside With Daughter Chanel Nicole

Just days after posing in a racy lingerie shoot, Coco Austin is back modeling matching bathing suits with her toddler daughter.

The mother-daughter duo are enjoying time with family in Arizona this week as they lounge poolside. Coco took to Snapchat on Friday to share a video of her and Chanel wearing matching orange Sugardollz suits.

The 38-year-old is seen posing in her bikini while Chanel wears a matching one-piece. Of course, little Chanel’s suits are age appropriate for her, while Coco’s show a bit more skin. Austin is known for her love of the mommy and me swimwear as she continues to dress her daughter, who will be two in November, in styles similar to hers.

Coco flaunts her famous curves in the photos, which are slightly NSFW as the blonde fitness model turns her back to the camera. Austin has yet to share the photos to Instagram, where she recently uploaded several racy looks from her new CocoLicious lingerie shoot.

It seems the mother of one is taking a break from posting photos to Chanel’s Instagram account as the most recent image is of her Father’s Day outfit. However, Coco did share a picture of her daughter posing poolside in Arizona earlier this month as the duo constantly spends time with family there.

Staying fly poolside! #ArizonaHome Swimsuit by- @milagrace_bymommy A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Coco and Ice T’s daughter already has quite the following of her own on social media as she boasts 432,000 Instagram followers. The couple started the account when Chanel was born, and the fan base has proven to be dedicated to the little girl. Followers routinely leave comments of support and admiration on the posts as they gush over Chanel.

Fans seem to enjoy seeing Coco and Chanel’s matching outfits as they comment on the account. Most commenters state how cute they find little Chanel Nicole, while others mention how much she’s grown over the past year.

“She is getting so big and cute.”

Mobbing thru airports….. Matching shirts- @sugardollz Headband- @byrdienestdesigns A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Fans have watched Coco’s daughter grow up through her Instagram posts as she continuously shares their lives via social media. Of course, that includes plenty of twin moments as well.

People magazine reported on the mother-daughter twinning moments earlier this year as Coco and Chanel wore matching swimsuits on vacation. It seems one of Austin’s favorite outfits is a bikini as she routinely poses in the swimwear.

“The two were twinning in matching black and blue swimsuits from Fede Swimwear while having some girls time in the pool.”

Austin has proven to be a hands-on mom as she constantly takes her tot with her to concerts, hair appointments, and on vacation as evidenced in her posts. In fact, it seems Coco can’t get enough of baby Chanel as she loves posing with her in matching outfits.

“Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There’s too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her.”

However, fans don’t seem to mind the flood of Coco and Chanel’s mommy and me photos.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]