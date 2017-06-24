Goop Remains Controversial — NASA Calls Out Gwyneth Paltrow On Product Claim: “Wow, What BS”

Goop, the wellness website run by actress Gwyneth Patrow, has been selling $120 “Body Vibes” stickers said to be made from “NASA spacesuit material.” The Goop site claims that they are meant to “rebalance energy frequency in our bodies.”

However, a former scientist at NASA has stepped in calling the claims “BS.”

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA’s human research division, gave an interview to Gizmodo in which he shut down the Paltrow/Goop claims about the $120 sticker packs.

“Wow. What a load of BS this is,” said the former NASA chief scientist.

A NASA representative told People magazine that NASA “do not line their spacesuits with conductive carbon material.”

Schelhamer said “”Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up. If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?”

Paltrow had written a blog post describing the healing benefits as follows, “”Human bodies operate at an ideal energetic frequency, but everyday stresses and anxiety can throw off our internal balance, depleting our energy reserves and weakening our immune systems… Body Vibes stickers come pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is an actress known for her forays into lifestyle entrepreneurship, her romance with Brad Pitt and her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which ended in what the spiritually-minded couple called a “conscious uncoupling.” The health and wellness-obsessed actress received some criticism when she launched her Goop venture, with critics saying that Paltrow’s focus on macrobiotic foods and exotic, hard-to-find ingredients showed how out of touch she was with ordinary women. Some claimed that the recipes in Gwyneth’s cookbooks were incomplete and put people at risk of food poisoning.

The controversy over the stickers suggests that Paltrow may be misleading people about the contents of some of her products. Two people linked to NASA (one current, one former) have now shut down the claim.

The My Body Vibes Instagram page shows the stickers which Gwyneth Paltrow peddles on her Goop blog. The Body Vibes stickers are meant to be plastered on people’s skin.

One image shows a woman’s bare back, with her hair swept to the side and the stickers arranged next to a series of tattoos of birds in flight.

“In a society that prospers from self-doubt, loving yourself is a form of rebellion,” reads the caption on the promotional image from the New Age-flavored company.

Body Vibes claim that a distributor was misinformed about the content of the stickers and that is why the misrepresentation occurred.

Body Vibes apologized to NASA and to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

“We apologize to NASA, Goop, our customers and our fans for this communication error. We never intended to mislead anyone. We have learned that our engineer was misinformed by a distributor about the material in question, which was purchased for its unique specifications,. We regret not doing our due diligence before including the distributor’s information in the story of our product. However, the origins of the material do not anyway impact the efficacy of our product. Body Vibes remains committed to offering a holistic lifestyle tool and we stand by the quality and effectiveness of our product.”

Since the controversy erupted, Goop has removed any mention of the stickers containing the NASA material from its website.

The company issued the following statement:

“As we have always explained, advice and recommendations included on goop are not formal endorsements and the opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of goop. Based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification.”

[Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images for Goop]