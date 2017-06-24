Samsung Galaxy S8 Active: Benchmark Listing Reveals Specs And Features

Samsung is anticipated to launch a rugged version of its Galaxy S8 flagship, dubbed the Galaxy S8 Active. Previous benchmarks and leaks have given fans an idea of what the device may boast in terms of features and specs.

A GFXBench listing reveals all the impending handset’s hardware and software specifications. Even though Samsung has yet to officially confirm these specs, fans can still draw their conclusion from the listed specs.

Galaxy S8 Active: What Does The GFXBench Listing Reveal?

The GFXBench listing reveals that the device in question sports a 5.4-inch display with 2,008 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The latter specification seems rather strange and could be an error in calculation from the benchmarking site itself. However, the 5.4-inch display is a tad smaller than the Galaxy S8 flagship, which boasts a 5.8-inch screen.

As expected, the Galaxy S8 Active runs on the same Snapdragon 835 SoC that its siblings run on. It was running Android 7.0 Nougat during the test with Samsung’s own UI on top.

Memory wise, the device in the listing boasted four GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage capacity, out of which 53 GB is usable. Being a Samsung device though, it will probably support further expansion of this storage through the use of microSD cards.

Apart from this, the Galaxy S8 Active listed on GFXBench device sported a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both of the sensors are capable of recording videos in Full HD quality only and do not support 4K video recording.

Galaxy S8 Active Specs Different From Previous Listing

The previous benchmarking results were displayed on GeekBench. At the time, the listing revealed the CPU specification along with the Android version and the RAM features of the device. Camera, memory, and display features could not be gleaned from the GeekBench report.

However, after the benchmarking was done in GeekBench, fans got a glimpse of how the device had performed during the tests. The Galaxy S8 Active device scored 1,842 points in the singe-core test and achieved a score of 6,394 in the multi-core tests.

Design And Other Aspects Of The Galaxy S8 Active

Being the rugged version of the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S8 Active handset will not feature many of the signature design choices that its sibling devices sported. For instance, the upcoming smartphone will likely ditch the dual curved edge display, iconic to the 2017 flagship devices from Samsung.

The Galaxy S8 Active is expected to come with a bulkier design, which would protect it from accidental falls and prevent the display from shattering as easily as it does on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ handsets.

Rumors and leaks have indicated that the Galaxy S8 Active will support wireless charging. However, if this is true, the rugged device would need to sport a glass rear panel. This will perhaps make the device less secure against physical damages.

Pricing and release date have not been revealed yet, but it should be less costly than the standard Galaxy S8 devices and will likely be exclusive to AT&T, similar to the Galaxy S7 Active.

[Featured Image by igzz/iStockphoto]