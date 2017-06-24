Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Not Together As Kylie Seen With Mystery Man At Lana Del Rey’s Birthday Bash

The Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationship talk took an interesting turn on Friday after photos emerged of the reality TV star in West Hollywood. Kylie was spotted out and about in her Lamborghini with a mystery man and was also shielding her face from the cameras. This has led some to wonder why Jenner was acting so shy and secretive, as well as who the male companion was with her as she was out at the club. Could Kylie have been taking a break from her latest rapper boyfriend, or was she simply out having fun with some friends?

As Daily Mail reported on Friday, Kylie Jenner was photographed while out in her burnt orange Lamborghini at the 1 OAK nightclub in West Hollywood just a night ago. While the reality TV star/entrepreneur is usually fine with being filmed or photographed, for this particular occasion she kept shielding her face with her hand, leaving many to wonder why Kylie was camera shy. In addition to that, she was seen joking around with a “guy pal” in the Lamborghini, but as of this report, there are no details as to who the friend was that accompanied Kylie for her night out.

It was a special occasion too, as Kylie was out to celebrate Lana Del Rey’s birthday bash. In addition to Jenner’s appearance, there was a Scott Disick and Bella Thorne sighting, according to Celebrity Insider. Despite previous reports that the two had split up after at least a month-long romance, it appeared the two were on friendly terms for this latest event. It was noted that the couple left the club around 2:30 a.m. and headed over to a friend’s home to hang out some more.

As far as Kylie Jenner’s night out, it doesn’t appear that the guy with her was anything more than just a friend hanging out. Reports have continued to indicate that Kylie is quite into Travis Scott as her latest beau. She even posted a photo to Instagram the same night as the birthday party she went to with a caption “miss u” which seemed to be a message being sent to her latest hip-hop star boyfriend.

miss u A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been rumored to be in a relationship as of this past April, ever since the 19-year-old reality TV star split up with former beau Tyga. Some rumors had popped up when Kylie made the Instagram post, speculating her caption may have been for the former flame. However, as of right now, it appears she’s enjoying life away from Tyga and was probably missing her newest hip-hop boyfriend who is on tour in Europe.

Later this year, Kylie will be appearing in her own reality television spinoff coming to E! called Life of Kylie which will feature eight half-hour episodes focused on the young star. It’s unknown whether Tyga or Travis Scott will be featured in any of the episodes yet, but that could make for some entertaining insights into the young star’s life.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]