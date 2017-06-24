‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For June 26-30: Sonny Reconsiders Mob Life, Ned’s Wedding Plans, Michael Leaves?

General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming week tease summer romances and big decisions. In last week’s episode of General Hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) decided to fly off to Puerto Rico for some private time. Unfortunately, an enemy from the past went after Port Charles’ mob boss and Carly’s life was placed in danger. Next week, Sonny is going to reconsider the path he chose and spoilers tease that he may have a change of heart. CarSon’s affairs aside, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will continue fighting her demons, and her unusual behavior has already been causing several people to worry about her health.

A Change Of Heart

With the recent happenings in General Hospital, Carly and Sonny seems to be getting along quite well. In fact, the couple decided to sneak behind Josslyn’s back just to enjoy each other’s company. While in the island, spoilers reveal Carly is still intent on pushing through with the divorce. Sonny’s life as a mob boss is not exactly an ideal one, and Carly wants out from all the violence surrounding him.

General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease Sonny is going to start cutting off his ties with the mob. Carly doesn’t believe it would be possible for her husband to leave the mob. Sonny is intent on staying with Carly and keeping his family safe, and it seems like he is going to make a call to start severing ties with the cartel.

The Man in Black is here and he wants his pound of flesh. Can you handle that West Coast? #GH starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/M86gwGQ55t — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 23, 2017

A Wedding In Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers tease someone’s life is going to undergo a major change. Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) will start making plans for his upcoming wedding with Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCivero). It seems like Ned needs to ask people to be part of the wedding party. Ned will pay a visit to Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins). Spoilers tease Ned is going to ask Dillon to stand as his best man. It seems like Ned and Olivia are going to hold a summer wedding.

Other GH Spoilers for Next Week

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is going to panic. She will lie to her grandmother Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) so she won’t get caught. Josslyn will be in full teenager mode in the upcoming week which means parties, rebellious behavior, and lashing out.

General Hospital spoilers tease Ava Jerome (Maura West) is going to be in a miserable state. Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) will spend some time with her in the hospital but she will drive her daughter away. Ava seems ready and willing to die. Meanwhile, Julian (William deVry) is going to plead his case and spoilers suggest he will approach Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for help with his current situation.

Valentin will be deeply missed especially by her little girl. Spoilers tease Charlotte is going to need some reassurance. Nina also needs to make a tough decision, and it seems like she is going to blackmail someone.

Chad Duell Leaving GH?

Michael Quartermaine(Chad Duell) and Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) are getting closer. GH spoilers for the upcoming week tease positive developments between the two and Nelle will finally find happiness. One interesting rumor which is making the rounds on the web is that Chad Duell is going to leave General Hospital for CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful.

Move aside @Madonna… it's our turn to play a game of "Truth or Dare." Tune into a provocative new ep of #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/XXahrwrJMZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 23, 2017

This rumor sparked after Duell was spotted hanging out with the B&B cast. The actor was with his girlfriend Courtney Hope who plays the role of Sally Spectra in the CBS soap. It’s not unusual for actors to crossover to other daytime soaps but it’s also possible that the actor was just hanging out with his girlfriend who happens to be with the cast members from B&B. As of date, there has been no confirmation from General Hospital or Duell regarding his departure. If and when the actor leaves the ABC soap, General Hospital spoilers hinting his upcoming exit would certainly be making rounds.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]