Melania Trump Captivates Former Prime Minister Of Italy: What He’s Says About The First Lady

With her impeccable style, flawless poise, and smoldering beauty, Melania Trump makes many Americans proud that she’s their first lady. It should come as no surprise that she’s also admired universally. It’s not often world leaders, or those once in powerful positions, gush about the the wives of a U.S. president. Being a former model and possessing extraordinary beauty, Melania is bound to make an impression in a scene rarely comprised of women like her.

AOL News reports that Melania Trump has made quite an impression on the former prime minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi. The 80-year-old “ladies man” was campaigning for his Forza Italia party before the election on Sunday and was on a daytime talk show to discuss the comparisons many have made between him and Trump. The two were billionaire real estate moguls who went on to become polarizing political leaders.

The former prime minister said he didn’t feel one way or the other about Trump, but shared what he likes most about the U.S. president.

“… Regarding Trump, I can say, like many men and women, I like Melania. For her beauty, for her style and also her charm,” Berlusconi said.

Berlusconi hasn’t met Melania Trump, but explained that he’s seen her on television and had “heard many favorable opinions. Even the Democrats in America do not criticize her.”

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi praises Melania Trump as best part of new administration https://t.co/dDLer0j34n pic.twitter.com/Y208RJbbXj — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 23, 2017

Berlusconi was ousted by parliament after being convicted of tax fraud in 2013, but was the leader of his party. Much like Trump, the former prime minister is known for defying political correctness, which only adds to their popularity. In 2008, Berlusconi called former President Barack Obama “suntanned”; he made the same comment about Michelle Obama.

It’s not just Melania Trump that Berlusconi has complimented. He recently remarked that French President Emmanuel Macron is a “nice lad with a good-looking mother.” It was taken to mean he was complimenting the 39-year-old’s wife, Brigitte Trogneux, who’s 64.

Silvio Berlusconi says his favourite thing about Donald Trump is his wife https://t.co/h22KiZKrlL — The Independent (@Independent) June 23, 2017

Clearly Berlusconi isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind no matter what the consequence. People in the U.S. have learned that about their very own U.S. president. However, he’s refrained from talking about the physical appearance of women since entering office.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]