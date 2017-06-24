Jennifer Aniston To Ditch Justin Theroux For Brad? Actress Spotted In LA While Hubby Cruises In NYC

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux sparked breakup rumors when they were spotted living their life separately. This happened when reports came out that her ex-husband Brad Pitt is still allegedly in love with her. The 48-year-old actress was recently seen arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport and hurriedly heading straight to her ride.

According to Just Jared, Aniston was traveling lightly as she was seen carrying just a pink folder and small black purse. While she appeared to be on a business trip, her hubby seems to be enjoying his alone time in New York City. Theroux was seen cruising on his bike on Thursday wearing a shirt that read “I Feel Like Biggie.”

Jennifer and Justin appeared to be in good spirits despite being away from each other. Could they have found a new inspiration? Brad is reportedly in love with his ex-wife again. He allegedly got in touch with her after Angelina Jolie kicked him out of their house and filed for a divorce. The 53-year-old actor tried to make amends with his first wife and confessed that he felt guilty for all the pain he had put her through due to their divorce. The former Friends star reportedly forgave him and appreciated his honesty.

“He now believes that leaving Jennifer for Angie was the biggest mistake of his life,” an insider told In Touch. “As it stands, Brad is in love with his first wife again. And like his fans, friends and loved ones, he feels he never should have broken up with Jen 12 years ago. Jen will always be the love of Brad’s life.”

While fans of Aniston and Pitt were thrilled to hear about the reports, Gossip Cop debunked the rumors the exes are rekindling their romance. A mutual pal of the website and Brad confirmed that he never called up his ex-wife to ask for forgiveness. They also reached out to Pitt’s rep who claimed that the story was a total nonsense.

Unlike most married couples, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux seem to enjoy their independence. During an interview with James Corden, the 45-year-old actor revealed that he has a bros night and she has a girls’ night. The Leftovers star said that he loves playing video games with his buddies in his office and his wife doesn’t understand all the fuss.

During an interview with Rhapsody, Justin talked about his marriage with Jennifer. He revealed that having someone have your back makes small things smaller and big things small. Theroux also opened up about the tabloid stories he hear about him and his wife including the breakup rumors and Aniston’s romance with her ex-husband Pitt.

“I think it would be funny to do a compilation of those headlines. Let’s assume these characters we play in the tabloids are real people. I would love to take them to a shrink and have them analysed,” Justin said. “Like, are these people insane? Yes, they fight every day, they’re constantly getting divorced, they’re hoarding children at this point. Imagine what those people would actually be like!”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]