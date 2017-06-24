Check Out ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff’s Gorgeous Maternity Shoot At 30 Weeks

Audrey Roloff is one gorgeous mama-to-be! The Little People, Big World star just entered her 30th week of pregnancy this week, and she celebrated this last stretch by having a maternity shoot. Audrey and husband Jeremy Roloff shared the experience with their followers on Instagram on Friday, as they posted live stories and pictures of the maternity shoot while it was happening.

Jeremy and Audrey chose a rustic chic theme for their maternity shoot, which is just fitting as it was done at the Roloff Farms. Audrey showed off her baby bump in a long white dress and wore a flower crown. She looked like a beautiful country princess, with her growing belly giving her an extra “pregnancy glow.”

Jeremy recently shared updates about Audrey’s pregnancy in an exclusive Little People, Big World clip by TLC. The dad-to-be happily revealed that Audrey and the baby are both healthy. He also said that Audrey’s pregnancy has been “remarkable” so far, and she hasn’t had any sickness despite their chaotic schedule.

The young couple has just moved from Bend to Portland, Oregon, to be closer to the Roloff family and the farm. They also just bought their first home near Zach and Tori Roloff’s house, which still needs major renovation.

In a recent Instagram post, Audrey opened up about having mommy jitters at this point in her pregnancy. She revealed that her due date is on August 31 (not September as LPBW initially believed), and she still has a long way to go in terms of preparation.

“We are 10 weeks away from my due date and we still don’t’ have anything for the baby yet.”

Apparently, Jeremy and Audrey have not finished their new home’s remodeling. With their baby girl on the way, the two are currently still crashing in at Audrey’s parents.

“No shortage of excitement and chaos over here.”

Meanwhile, Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff recently announced that the show’s current season is about to wrap up. Last week’s episode focused on Zach and Tori scheduling C-section days ahead of their due date. According to In Touch Weekly, Amy’s Facebook post confirms that the next episode will be the season finale and will run for two hours. Fans will most likely witness baby Jackson’s arrival.

Interestingly, Amy also revealed that the next season of Little People, Big World would come sooner than fans expected. The family-oriented show will be back by September, and will likely follow Audrey’s pregnancy and delivery. Also, baby Jackson will now be an official star in the show and his early days will surely be exciting for fans to see!

Don’t miss the season finale of Little People, Big World this Tuesday, 9 p.m., on TLC.

[Featured Image by Roloff Fans/Twitter]