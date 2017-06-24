Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Reveal Heartbreaking Details About Their Quickie Wedding

Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom OG married his wife Mackenzie Standifer in a quickie wedding which took place right before he went to rehab. The pair had originally set the date to November of 2017, but suddenly moved it up without giving a reason to the public. It is also unknown why the wedding was kept private.

The couple’s wedding was actually a pretty sad affair according to accounts of those who were there. As they married right before Ryan Edwards’ rehab stint, only his parents, Jen and Larry, were on hand to witness the nuptials. It does not appear that Mackenzie’s family members were at the wedding either.

At one point, it is rumored that Ryan Edwards broke down in tears because he was so upset that the “most important people” weren’t standing by his side. This, of course, includes his 8-year-old son Bentley, whom he shares with ex-fiancee Maci Bookout.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Ryan was seen asking his son to be his “little best man” at the wedding, though he clearly wasn’t in attendance for the actual ceremony. It is unknown if the pair were married in a church or in a courthouse where Jen and Larry acted as witnesses.

A getting married A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:40am PST

Maci Bookout was certainly not in attendance of the wedding, even though Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer was at hers. The relationship between Maci and Ryan Edwards seems to have become even more strained since she confronted him about his drug use and he was shipped off to rehab.

Ryan Edwards was only in rehab a couple of weeks, which is longer than the last program he allegedly attended. His ex-girlfriend, Dalis Connell, stated that he had gone to rehab during their relationship, but that he had relapsed very quickly afterward.

Maci says that most of the family, including her, had been in denial of Ryan Edwards’ drug problem, so they pretended it wasn’t happening. She, however, took initiative when a drug counselor told her to withhold visitations with Bentley if Ryan Edwards could not stay clean.

Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards’ wedding will appear on the next episode of Teen Mom OG.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Oct 23, 2015 at 8:54pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jen Edwards/Instagram]