Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Poised For September Debut, May Cost $900

After the immense success of its flagship handsets, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is now poised to launch its next device, the Galaxy Note 8. The phablet will succeed the now defunct Galaxy Note 7 and will bear the responsibility of redeeming the Galaxy Note series, after the dismal performance of the 2016 model.

Fans have already been getting an idea about what the Galaxy Note 8 will house courtesy of innumerable leaks. While some reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in August, others suggest the smartphone will be unveiled in September.

Now, a new report from Venture Beat reveals when the Galaxy Note 8 could be unveiled and also details the possible pricing for the smartphone.

Galaxy Note 8 Debuting In August Or September?

According to the report, the Galaxy Note 8 could debut in September and be available to customers by the second week itself. Venture Beat claims that the news was leaked by a person who was briefed about the South Korean company’s plan.

If this is true, it may mean that the Galaxy Note 8 will directly compete with Apple’s flagship handset – the much-awaited iPhone 8 – which many analysts believe will also be available by end of September. Whether or not releasing the Galaxy Note 8 will eventually release at the same time as the iPhone 8 remains to be seen.

How Much Will The Galaxy Note 8 Cost?

The source also mentioned that the upcoming phablet will be Samsung’s most expensive handset till date. In Europe, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to bear a €999 price tag. This likely means that the device should be available for roughly $900 in the United States, since the pricing in Europe is always higher because of the Value Added Tax or VAT.

Even so, the Galaxy Note 8 will still be costlier than Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which are the most expensive phones from Samsung to date.

Galaxy Note 8: Rumored Specs And Feature

The Galaxy Note 8 leaks and rumors point to a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED dual curved edge display for the smartphone with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will likely come with an S Pen stylus, which has reportedly undergone its own set of software upgrades since the last edition.

The Galaxy Note 8 is poised to launch with 6 GB of RAM. Rumors are rife that the Galaxy Note 8 may be equipped with a Snapdragon 836 processor and not the Snapdragon 835 SoC powering the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Some Galaxy Note 8 rumors also point to the handset housing the Exynos 8895 chipset, depending on the market.

Galaxy Note 8 leaks have also pointed to the possibility of the smartphone boasting a dual-rear camera setup. It may be equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras and may possibly be the first Samsung smartphone to boast this functionality. The Galaxy Note 8 rumors also hint at the device housing a 3,300mAh battery.

According to the latest report, the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in blue, black, and gold color variants and its official name would be Galaxy Note8 and not Galaxy Note 8.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]