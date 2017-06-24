Mother Daughter Proposal: Romantic Man Proposes Marriage To Girlfriend, Fatherhood To Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

Wedding proposals are a dime a dozen, but an extraordinary proposal with a touch of sentiment is absolutely priceless.

29-year-old Grant Tribbett must have had that in mind when he planned an extraordinarily special proposal for his girlfriend, 26-year-old Cassandra Reschar.

The big day reportedly began on May 27th with a breakfast for three at Cracker Barrel as the lovely couple was joined by Cassandra’s 5-year-old daughter Adrianna. Some people may think Cracker Barrel is not the most romantic restaurant to propose marriage while others may disagree. That really does not matter much to this marriage proposal story, because Grant did not pop the question until after their breakfast was over and they left the restaurant.

Grant led his future family toward a specific spot on a bridge. This was much more than just a spontaneous walk to a random location. In an interview with ABC News, Grant admitted that it was all part of an advance plan he worked out with close friend and photographer Mandi Gilliland. The plan was for Mandi “to hide out in the woods right by the bridge” 30 minutes before they arrived.

While he and his future bride were standing on the bridge, Grant dropped down to one knee and began his romantic proposal – asking Cassandra for her hand in marriage. According to a study conducted by David’s Bridal, nearly 57 percent of women admit that they knew when the proposal was going to happen so it was not much of a surprise. Even if Cassandra was part of that group of future brides expecting the proposal, the extraordinary part of the marriage proposal more than likely swept her and her daughter off of their feet. You see, Cassandra was not the only person Grant prepared a proposal for that day.

Cassandra explained how the extraordinary moment took place in a photo caption later posted on Instagram by an account run by The Knot called “How He Asked.”

“After proposing to me, Grant got back down to propose to my daughter. He said, ‘Adrianna, can I be your daddy, to promise to love and protect you for the rest of your life?’ As soon as he spoke those sweet words, I once again broke down in tears. Not the cute kind of tears either, the bawling type tears. My little heart could not take so much love!”

She further explained that her daughter accepted Grant’s proposal with a resounding “YES!” However, what she said next will more than likely tug at anyone’s heartstrings and allow tears to trickle down their face.

“I FINALLY GET A DADDY, MOMMY, I FINALLY GET A DADDY!”

This romantic “mother daughter proposal” ended with two young women being swept away by the same man – one who will soon have a “Hubbie” and the other who is excited to have her “Daddy.” Cassandra received an engagement ring, but Grant gave his future daughter a heart necklace to symbolize the permanent piece of his heart that she will always have with her.

As Cassandra later stated, both she and her daughter got their “fairy tale ending.”

Grant stated that he knew that proposing to Cassandra meant committing to fatherhood as well, so he was determined to ask the love of his life to marry him as well as ask her 5-year-old daughter to honor him with the privilege of recognizing him as her Daddy.

According to the couple’s interview with ABC News, they are planning a December barn wedding with 125 people in attendance to witness the lovebirds officially become a family.

Even though the vast majority of the people touched by their story will not be there to see the actual wedding, the now-viral photos of this romantic and extraordinary marriage proposal will undoubtedly circulate online for many years to come.

[Featured Image by Pavel Yavnik/Shutterstock]