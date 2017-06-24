Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are making headlines this week as new rumors about their ongoing custody battle have surfaced. Since the couple has not solidified an official custody agreement as far as the public knows, these rumors keep popping up, causing people to wonder what is actually true and what’s fabricated.

Previously, in interviews, Pitt has mentioned life with his kids after divorce, but he has not said too much. What he did say was that he and his ex-wife were trying to figure things out. Pitt and Jolie have chosen to keep those proceedings private — which is completely understandable — but that has only led to the tabloids fabricating and exaggerating stories. The couple previously settled a temproary custody agreement but are suppose to be working on a permanent solution that is fair to both of them — and to their children.

The latest story about the Pitt/Jolie custody proceedings, which may or may not be a fabrication, comes from Hollywood Life. The site reports that Jolie is having a really hard time with the idea that her ex might get more custody of the couple’s six children. An unnamed source told the publication that Jolie gets extremely emotional when she thinks about being away from her children, even if it is only temporary.

The source went on to say that Jolie can’t imagine Pitt taking the kids away and while she’s by herself, left alone without her brood. Since the divorce filing, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 8, have been spending the majority of their time with Jolie. They have traveled together, been to Disneyland together, and have been bonding as a family of seven — all without Brad. That’s not to say that Brad hasn’t seen his kids at all (although, the tabloids would like you to believe this), but he has not been spotted in public with them since his split.

#AngelinaJolie and her kids arriving at LAX airport to catch a flight somewhere on June 17. pic.twitter.com/qfhMhPOSGB — Angelina-Jolie.com (@AJolieSource) June 18, 2017

It’s unknown how much longer Pitt and Jolie will be trying to reach an agreement. However, once they do, chances are, the public won’t learn any details about it. Fans hope that the couple is able to keep their children’s needs in mind while they work things out. For most, that’s really all that matters in cases like this.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]