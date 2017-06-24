Joseph ‘Joe’ Lynn Pickett’s Facebook Post Saying POTUS Needs ‘A Blade In The Neck’ Gets Him Arrested, Held

A series of Facebook posts on the Facebook page of Joseph Lynn Pickett has gotten him arrested. According to the Riverfront Times, Pickett used the social networking platform to write threats against President Donald Trump, including threats to assassinate Mr. Trump. At least one of those Facebook posts, wherein Joe Pickett allegedly wrote that President Trump needs “a blade in the neck,” has caused him to be arrested and end up in a jail in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Secret Service has proclaimed that Pickett used Facebook to knowingly make threats to President Trump’s life, kidnap him, and inflict bodily harm upon him. The Facebook posts in question were reportedly published to the 45-year-old Pickett’s Facebook page on June 15.

As seen in screenshots of Pickett’s Facebook page on the Belleville News Democrat, Pickett wrote about Russia, enemies, and shootings.

“So what’s on my mind? Before I die I want our president and congress to sign a treaty to never side with Russia or any enemy of the United States of America! If one will then that person deserves to be shot!”

Pickett will be held until he stands trial, due to the “mental instability” displayed in his Facebook posts and at his former job at Lowe’s, where Pickett was terminated due to making threats against a former coworker. It was Joe’s former coworkers from Lowe’s in Granite City who noticed his Facebook threats against the president, and they alarmed them so much that they contacted authorities. After all, Pickett had been fired approximately six or eight months ago from Lowe’s because of threats against a colleague, so Joe’s troubling Facebook posts against President Trump added more fuel to the fire.

Additional screenshots from Joe’s account can be seen on the Riverfront Times website, with Joe taunting the Secret Service. Pickett wrote that he didn’t see black SUVs pulling up to his home, and wasn’t blown away by a drone strike, and was still typing on Facebook.

However, Pickett’s Facebook posts would soon cease.

One of Pickett’s most recent Facebook posts shows a Facebook user commenting and asking Joe if he was involved in an assassination plot against the president. Joe reportedly bragged on Facebook that he owned an AR-15 and AK-47. Other posts on Pickett’s Facebook page pointed to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

[Featured Image by Troy Police Department/AP Images]