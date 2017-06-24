‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Galen Gering On Deimos Kiriakis’ Murder And Rafe’s Proposal To Hope Brady

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal a lot is going to happen at Martin House this week. Lt. Raines (Aaron D. Spears) will try to figure out who killed Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Also, several former couples will reunite when Halo causes them to feel amorous, even if those characters are in relationships with other people. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Galen Gering discussed the murder mystery and Rafe Hernandez‘s marriage proposal to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Next week, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will host a party at Martin House, the lavish gift that he received from Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Nearly everyone in Salem attends to welcome the safe return of the stranded Salemites. However, Deimos is determined to get revenge and steal back the cursed amulet from Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). He disguises himself as a waiter and spikes the drinks with Halo, the same drug that nearly killed Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

Under the influence of Halo on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers tease that JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) share a nostalgic moment of romance. Eli and Lani end up kissing, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) smooch, and that isn’t all. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) mistakenly believe they are still happily married.

Even Rafe and Hope are hit hard by the drug and the detective proposes marriage. However, Hope declines and explains she can’t marry him until she gets justice for Bo Brady’s (formerly Peter Reckell) death. Galen Gering explained that despite being drugged, his marriage proposal was genuine. Halo simply amplified the feelings he has for Hope.

As for Deimos Kiriakis’ murder on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers tease that there are a number of suspects. The only person who does not drink the Halo-spiked beverage is Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). He is not fooled by Deimos’ disguise, but is knocked out before he can do anything. Then, Gabi recognizes the soap opera villain and when she screams, Rafe jumps into action. Chad also sees that one of the waiters is really Deimos and chases after him with Abigail by his side.

Gering explained that the next morning, several Salemites wake up and are surprised who is lying next to them. Although Halo can cause memory loss, Rafe recalls his proposal to Hope. Suddenly, Rafe is jolted into reality when Deimos’ body falls from behind a curtain and lands on top of Gabi. He has been stabbed in the chest and everyone is a suspect.

“He pulls Deimos’ body off of her and makes sure that everyone is okay and not in any danger.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lt. Raines shows up and announces everyone is a suspect. However, JJ will be surprised when he finds out that his girlfriend and police partner, Lani Price, implicates him in Deimos’ murder.

What do you think of what Galen Gering revealed about Rafe and Hope on Days Of Our Lives? Who do you think killed Deimos Kiriakis?

