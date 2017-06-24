‘Be A Professional!’: Mariah Carey Blasted By Co-Star Of ‘The House’ For ‘Abuse’ Toward Film Crew

An actor who worked with Mariah Carey on the comedy The House has publicly stepped forward to criticize the “Dreamlover” diva on her alleged “abusive” behavior toward the crew of the film.

Entertainer Cedric Yarbrough is now the third cast member from the upcoming Andrew Jay Cohen-production to call out the 47-year-old Grammy Award-winning performer for actions that ultimately caused Carey’s cameo in The House to cut from the movie altogether.

“A real funny cameo was supposed to happen in [The House with] superstar Mariah Carey,” Cedric shared on Facebook early Friday, as The Jasmine Brand reports, “but [she] ruined [it].”

Yarbrough explained on Facebook that the songstress was initially asked by director on to portray a larger-than-life version of herself for the casino-themed comedy, which she willingly accepted.

“The film takes place in a suburban home but is made into a casino,” Cedric wrote, “[so the directors thought], why not have Mariah be an act [inside of] the casino?”

Be that as it may, Cedric went on to claim that Mariah’s actions on the set of The House were anything but appreciative or kind.

“It’s rumored that she eventually showed up to [film],” Cedric went on, nodding to to comments made by Will Ferrell to Seth Meyers regarding Carey’s tardiness while filming The House, as the Inquisitr reported on Wednesday — which were true, as Cedric tells it.

“The team had [an] idea of doing a stunt that Mariah’s body double would do [before] Mariah [came in to match it,” the actor claimed.

“When Mariah finally showed up,” around “three to four hours” later as Cedric said of things, “she refused to match the stunt” the way the professional stunt person had performed the action.

“Darling, I would never do it that way,” Mariah was noted as responding.

Later in the shoot, Carey purportedly also demanded for a crew member to hold a fan overhead to give her hair a “natural,” flow-like appearance at all times and by association, make her stand out more on camera than the actual main stars of The House.

Yarbrough never said whether Mariah’s request was granted, but Ferrell did make mention of a conversation with Carey’s people on Late Night this week that in his words, led to a major blow-up set between Carey’s crew and the crew of The House.

“There were suggestions [she made] that weren’t executed,” Ferrell revealed to Seth in his interview, “and things happened [from there].”

Cedric, in his Facebook post, expressed that the cast and crew of The House did everything in their power to please Mariah to no avail — or appreciation — from the vocalist whatsoever.

“This lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish,” he wrote.

“In the acting community, it’s not very good form to ‘tell’ on your fellow actors. but I do know that [The House] crew didn’t deserve that kind of behavior. [It] just isn’t cool.”

Ferrell confirmed to Seth Meyers that Mariah Carey’s scenes in The House were “cut” from the final edit of the film partially due to her own behavior. The singer has yet to respond to any of the actors’ complaints.

Yarbrough’s full Facebook post on Mariah Carey and The House can be read below.

