‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet Could Meet Her End, Nick Has Shocking Revelation To Chelsea

Juliet will have a tough week ahead on The Young and the Restless. After stirring much trouble, Genoa City residents are ready to come after her. Y&R spoilers tease that it is possible Juliet will be killed off. Meanwhile, Nick will have something big to tell Chelsea.

The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) will learn the truth behind Juliet’s (Laur Allen) false claims that threatened to ruin Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) career and marriage. She will confront Juliet, and it will not turn out good for Juliet.

Aside from lying about Cane, Juliet has caused a web of troubles for other Genoa City people, more than enough for someone to plot a murder against her. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is getting furious about the damage Juliet is causing to Brash & Sassy. Billy (Jason Thompson) will be concerned about Victoria, which would lead to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) getting involved as well. Colin (Tristan Rogers) and Jill (Jess Walton) are coming to support Cane. The Young and the Restless spoilers also tease that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will be furious with Juliet’s actions. Anyone could decide to take revenge against Juliet, and it could become a mysterious murder with no shortage of suspects.

If Juliet would not be killed off, one thing is quite certain — she would not be around Genoa City for much longer, according to spoilers for The Young and the Restless.

Today on #YR, newly revealed evidence could incriminate Cane and ruin everything. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Uj9bRSijNx pic.twitter.com/GFwFdWTaDs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 22, 2017

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will have a shocking confession to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soap Hub tease that Nick will come out clean to Chelsea, but he is worried his revelations would change everything between them. It has not been revealed yet what that secret could be, but there are speculations that he might finally confess how Victor contributed to the deaths of Chloe and Adam. Whatever it is, it is serious enough that it is weighing hard on Nick. It will leave Chelsea in a lot of thoughts once Nick lets it spill.

Today on #YR, Nick and Phyllis discuss their past and Jordan sees a new side of Hilary. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/akzbNzkTkC pic.twitter.com/77ikTdp4xd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 22, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs Monday to Friday at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]