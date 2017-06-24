Rob Kardashian’s Critics Question His Choice Of Bathing Suit For Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian shared a sweet photo of his baby daughter playing in a kiddie pool this week, and his critics came out in full force.

While most of the Instagram commenters told Rob how adorable 7-month-old Dream Kardashian is, some others weren’t as accepting of the photo. Dream is seen wearing a blue bikini as she smiles big for the camera. She plays in a pink plastic pool as Rob captioned the post “Splashhhhh baby Dream.”

Apparently that was enough to set several people off as Hollywood Gossip reported on the drama. The site quoted a few comments that questioned Kardashian’s decision to put his baby in such ‘revealing’ clothing. One commenter is quoted as telling Rob to put some clothes on Dream, while another asked why he put her in such a “sexual” outfit.

It seems some Instagram users did not see a need for Dream to wear a bikini during her pool day. However, many more people had positive things to say as they commented on the post.

Rob’s 9.2 million followers were quick to tell him his daughter is the “cutest kid ever.” Others said Dream is always happy in her photos as they shared their joy at seeing her smile.

“This baby is always smiling.”

Splashhhhh baby dream A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Of course, the 30-year-old Kardashian is not the first famous parent to face scrutiny over their child’s clothing. Jessica Simpson was criticized for allowing her 5-year-old daughter to dress like a mermaid recently. Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa was under fire for a matching bikini photoshoot she had with her young daughter earlier this year as well.

It seems some fans simply do not see a need for kids to wear bathing suits as celebrity parents continue to be bombarded with hateful remarks over these outfits. However, Kardashian did not let any of the negative comments get him down.

In fact, Rob seems happier than ever as he shares photos of his daughter and works on coparenting with ex Blac Chyna.

Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Rob and Chyna recently took Dream to Disneyland as they celebrated his first Father’s Day as a family. Both parents look quite content as they posed for photos with their baby girl. Kardashian continued to post photos of Dream on his Instagram this past week as he proves to be a doting dad.

While he has not shared a new photo of Dream since the bikini drama, it appears Rob does not mind the haters as he continues to focus on promoting his fashion brand instead. And, of course, being a hands-on dad to baby Dream.

[Featured Image by John Misa/MediaPunch/AP Images]