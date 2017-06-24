Mother Arrested After 6-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Bathtub, Admitted She Got Distracted By Facebook

A baby in Parker County, Texas, drowned while her mother chatted on Facebook Messenger, CW 33 reported.

The mother, Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, left her 6-month-old baby in the bathtub, with the water running, while she chatted with her friends on Facebook Messenger for at least 18 minutes.

She told investigators that she left her daughter, 6-month old Zayla Hernandez, in the tub, got distracted by another child, and hopped on Facebook for “just a few minutes” before she realized that she had forgotten about her infant.

The investigators discovered that she had been on Facebook for at least 18 minutes while her daughter was drowning in the bathtub just a few feet away from her.

When Stuckey remembered she put her baby in the bathtub, she rushed to the bathroom to find her baby face down in the tub and unresponsive.

According to Perez Hilton, the medical staff tried to perform CPR on the infant, but she was under water too long. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

The incident was initially reported as a medical emergency, but the police were called to the young mother’s home to ask more questions after she stated she was responsible for her 6-month-old daughter’s death.

#HOY Bebé muere ahogada mientras su mamá revisaba Facebook. Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, de 21 años, dejó a s… https://t.co/CfKCfCqHth pic.twitter.com/oogQXmd7uP — Nica Noticias (@NicaNws) June 23, 2017

Cheyenne told the investigators that she tried to revive her daughter but “didn’t know how to do it,” so she called for help.

Stuckey was arrested and charged with injury to a child and is being held without bond. She has three other children, twin 4-year-olds and a 2-year old. They have been placed into foster care.

Cheyenne maintains that she was only gone “a few minutes” and never meant for her baby to die.

According to Daily Mail, Stuckey recalled putting her baby in the tub and hearing her 2-year-old fighting with her twins. She went to check on them and tell them to play nice. After breaking their fight up, she “forgot” about Zayla in the bathtub. After chatting with her friends on Facebook, she remembered that her baby girl was in the bath. It was too late; her baby was in the water alone for almost 20 minutes at that point.

MIENTRAS MANDABA UN MENSAJE POR EL FACEBOOK SU BEBÉ SE AHOGABA Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, de 21 años, fue… https://t.co/Q9t51h7MC2 — miChiquimula (@miChiquimula1) June 23, 2017

Do you think this mom should serve time for the baby’s accidental death? Share your opinion in the comments section blow.

[Featured Image by 2xSamara.com/Shutterstock]