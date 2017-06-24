NASA To Gwyneth Paltrow: Goop’s Healing Stickers Are ‘BS’

Much of the wellness advice published on Goop, Gwenyth Paltrow’s lifestyle site has been written off as pretentious pseudoscience. As such, it’s inspired countless articles that highlight its most ridiculous advice. The team at Goop recently brought more attention to themselves when they promoted stickers that promote healing to their millions of readers.

According to the post, human bodies operate at certain frequencies. If these frequencies are disrupted, by stress and anxiety, they can wreak havoc on our health and deplete our immune systems. Body Vibes, the healing stickers that run between 60-124 dollars, supposedly come pre-programmed at the human body’s ideal frequency, which allows them to target the body’s imbalances and promote healing.

The post (which has since been updated to exclude this info) also claimed that the stickers were made “with the same conductive carbon material NASA uses to line space suits so they can monitor an astronaut’s vitals during wear.” Gizmodo then reached out to an actual NASA scientist to see if those claims would hold up. Not unsurprisingly, they did not. For starters, the rep for NASA told the publication that astronaut suits are not lined with conductive carbon material.

As if that wasn’t sketchy enough, Richard Eaton, the man behind the “Bio Energy Synthesis Technology” that powers the stickers, failed to release the research that could prove the sticker’s efficacy. According to Eaton, he’s found a way to tap into the human body’s frequency signatures. The research, however, is confidential he claims, which means there’s no way to verify it’s legitimacy.

Mark Shelhamer, former chief scientist at NASA called Eaton’s claims “a load of BS.”

“Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up,” he added. “If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?”

Since NASA released their statement, Goop has removed the claim about the carbon and issued the following statement to Fortune.

“As we have always explained, advice and recommendations included on goop are not formal endorsements and the opinions expressed by the experts and companies we profile do not necessarily represent the views of goop,” read the statement.

“Our content is meant to highlight unique products and offerings, find open-minded alternatives, and encourage conversation. We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured. Based on the statement from NASA, we’ve gone back to the company to inquire about the claim and removed the claim from our site until we get additional verification,” they added.

What do you think about Goop selling these healing stickers? Do you think that they should be allowed to spew incorrect science?

[Featured Image By Theo Wargo/Getty Images]