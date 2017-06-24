Jax Taylor Heads To Twitter To Shoot Down Split Rumors

The rumors are constantly flying that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright of Vanderpump Rules have split. The viewers have seen Jax go through a few girlfriends, but it looks like this one is going to stick around. This couple has their own reality show coming out, and now the rumors are flying again that they are over. Jax actually had to go to his Twitter page to shoot down the rumors about their split.

Radar Online shared about the big rumors about Jax and Brittany calling it quits. A source shared that since they filmed their spin-off, these two have been dealing with their relationship being “pretty rocky.” Their show was actually filmed last fall but will be airing this summer on Bravo. They will be filming this season of Vanderpump Rules at the same time that their now show Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky is airing.

This new spin-off will take Jax Taylor to Kentucky, where Brittany is from, and fans are going to enjoy seeing him try to live on the far. This is going to be a huge change for him, but it should be pretty interesting to watch it all go down. He will also be spending a lot of time with Brittany’s family.

Jax said, “We are fine, just saying being in relationship we get comfortable and postmates.” Then he went on to say, “When you have an amazing girlfriend as I do, you stop caring sometimes on appearance and enjoy each other. And for me that’s refreshing.” They are constantly sharing photos with each other on social networks, but that hasn’t been ough to keep the rumors from flying.

Fun day in Malibu with @brittany #malibu #malibupier #yeti #beachday ???????? brittanys necklace by: @kylechandesign A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

When Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright first started dating, he said he wasn’t going to move her in right away, but he did anyway. Since then, Brittany has shared that she wants to marry him and Jax has even said that when he is ready for marriage she is the one he wants to spend his life with, but if he has popped the question yet, they have kept a secret from fans.

Are you shocked to hear that Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are still doing great? Do you think he will end up married to her? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss their new spin-off when it starts airing on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]