‘Wonder Woman’ Just Hit An Incredible Box Office Milestone That Has Never Been Done Before

Without any small doubt, Wonder Woman is already being classified as the best movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) up to this point, but its latest accomplishment solidifies that. Director Patty Jenkins already saw the film have the best opening weekend ever by a female filmmaker, but Friday marked an even greater rung on the ladder climbed. Wonder Woman is now the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman ever.

As reported by Variety, Wonder Woman crossed the $600 million mark worldwide and beat out the former record holder of Mamma Mia! which was directed by Phyllida Lloyd. The 2008 film ended up with $609.8 million and here is Wonder Woman which has only been in theaters for a month.

Patty Jenkins has so much to be proud of and she only came across the directing gig for Wonder Woman by circumstance. Michelle McLaren was originally attached to direct the DC Comics blockbuster, but she parted ways with Warner Bros. over creative differences and it opened the door for Jenkins.

While it shouldn’t be much of a shock, Jenkins is already hard at work on getting Gal Gadot back in character and on the screen again for a Wonder Woman sequel.

As things currently stand, Wonder Woman is still going strong and will likely have a few more big weeks in theaters before the film makes its exit. Collider pointed out that the movie has a very good chance of passing up Kung Fu Panda 2‘s tally of $665.7 million.

Why is that important? Well, if Wonder Woman can surpass that box office total, it will have the record for the highest-grossing film from a female director of all time — live-action or animated. The 2011 animated hit was directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

For as good as Wonder Woman has done at the box office, Warner Bros. is hoping that the momentum keeps going for films such as Justice League, Aquaman, and all those to follow.

The accomplishments that Wonder Woman has already made and the records that the film has already broken are no small feats. It is amazing to see what Patty Jenkins has done, and now that she has the record for the highest-grossing live-action film ever directed by a woman, she is only moving onto the next one. Gal Gadot has captured the attention of people around the world and she has breathed new life into the DC Extended Universe which is exactly what it needed.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]