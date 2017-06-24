Fired Cop Who Killed Black Teen In Trouble Again For Pulling A Gun On A 13-Year-Old Girl And Her Sister

Roy Oliver’s photo may look familiar, because the Texas police officer was previously charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Now on Friday, June 23, Oliver is being called a danger to the community by the Dallas County district attorney, according to KERA News, because the fired Balch Springs police officer is in trouble again.

As reported by Dallas News, Oliver pulled out a gun on two women in a road-rage incident. One of those ladies was a 13-year-old girl. Therefore, Roy now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant, since Oliver is no longer a Texas police officer. The above booking photo from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office shows Roy. A grand jury has passed down the recommendation that Oliver face the two charges of aggravated assault.

Roy was off-duty in April when the 37-year-old was involved in a minor car accident. That’s when Oliver pulled the gun on the 13-year-old girl and her sister. As a result, Oliver turned himself in on Friday morning to the Parker County Jail and his bail was set at $700,000.

Previously, Roy had posted bail on the same day, when he was arrested in April. As a result of Oliver’s new arrest, his bail for the murder case went up from $300,000 to $500,000. Jordan is pictured in the below photo. When the 15-year-old Edwards’ photo began circulating around social media with the news of the killing, viewers were outraged at the boy’s death.

Cop who murdered #JordanEdwards now facing charges for pulling a gun on another family weeks earlier. https://t.co/43ysQX75tv — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 20, 2017

The DA’s office called Roy a danger to his community. First Assistant District Attorney Michael Snipes explained that he asked the judge to raise Oliver’s bail due to the pattern Roy has shown.

“With the two aggravated assault cases, we’ve got a pattern now, so we think he’s very, very likely a danger to the community and that’s why we asked the judge to raise the bond.”

Snipes is leading the prosecution in the criminal cases against Roy.

As seen in the above photo, Charmaine Edwards and Odell Edwards – Jordan’s parents – stood together at a press conference in Dallas, on Thursday, May 11. The U.S. Justice Department started an investigation due to the deadly shooting of Jordan by the suburban Dallas police officer.

With the news of Roy’s new arrest, social media is reacting via the hashtag #JordanEdwards on Twitter.

