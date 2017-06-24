NBA Rumors: Possible Huge Landing Spot For Chris Paul Or Derrick Rose Now That Both Will Be Free Agents

The NBA free agency season of 2017 took an interesting turn on Friday afternoon when both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin chose to opt out of their contracts, but that is only the beginning. The Los Angeles Clippers are in danger of losing some serious talent and there are already rumors as to where CP3 may end up. If that’s going to happen, though, a deal may need to be made quickly as the San Antonio Spurs are already looking at a number of other targets and Derrick Rose is one of them.

As Friday evening rolled around, ESPN reported that both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin were opting out of their contracts with the Clippers to become unrestricted free agents on July 1. It is still possible that the Clippers will bring both players back as they have the money to do it, but there are plenty of teams out there looking to bring them in.

The San Antonio Spurs are one team strongly looking at Chris Paul as rumored by Bleacher Report, but he is far from the only star they want on their team.

CBS Sports mentioned that the Spurs made one of the smartest moves possible by getting Pau Gasol to opt out of the final year of his contract. He was set to earn $16 million and having him opt out could work out financially in the long run and allow them to go after other free agents such as Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks.

Question is, who would Spurs target in FA if they can clear space? CP3? Or Derrick Rose? They have strong interest in both. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 22, 2017

There have been rumors flying around the NBA that the Knicks could work out a deal to bring back D-Rose, but things may have changed since Thursday’s draft. According to CBS, the selection of Frank Ntilikina with the eighth overall pick could say a lot for Rose’s future in New York and it could signal the end of his time with the Knicks.

Derrick Rose to San Antonio is a possibility, but Chris Paul appears to make a lot more sense if the Spurs can wrestle him away from the Clippers.

ESPN reports that the Clippers see the Spurs as a serious concern in the possibility of signing Chris Paul, but it would take a lot of doing. If the Spurs can work enough with Pau Gasol’s contract and make a few other financial moves, they may be able to make one of the biggest signings in free agency.

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin choosing to opt out of their NBA contracts with the LA Clippers is huge news even though many already believe they will be back. Still, if enough money and promises can be shown to either one of them, they could very well be on their way out of California. If the San Antonio Spurs aren’t able to sign CP3, they may look toward New York and see if they can take Derrick Rose away from the Knicks.

