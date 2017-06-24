The Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Lonzo Ball At Press Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers introduced Lonzo Ball in a press conference to the media and fans today. The Lakers selected ball in Thursday’s NBA Draft with the No. 2 overall pick. The President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson made the decision to go with Ball and was very excited to have the pleasure of introducing the Lakers’ newest top draft pick.

“What a tremendous day it is for Laker Nation, the Lakers organization, for Rob and I as well as the Buss family. We want to start building a successful team and you have to have a great leader and somebody who can make their teammates better and somebody who has incredible basketball IQ. His IQ is off the charts.”

Magic also thanked Lonzo’s father Lavar and his family for their hospitality when he and the Lakers staff visited their home. He also stated to Lonzo that he expects a Ball jersey to be hanging on their wall of legendary players.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sat at the press conference table alongside Magic and Lonzo and also spoke about the excitement and process of picking Ball. Rob also spoke about how impressed he was with the way Lavar Ball coached his sons and about 17 other kids in the neighborhood when he first visited the family.

Lavar Ball has been vocal about his son Lonzo becoming a Laker practically since the day UCLA’s season was ended by the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament. Despite the positive enthusiasm from his father, many folks take his comments and confidence when speaking of his son as absurd and obnoxious at times. Now, Lavar can say I told you so to everyone that doubted him when he said, “speak it into existence.”

Although Lonzo is not as vocal as his father, he also believed he would be playing for his hometown team as it has been a lifetime dream. For the first time in a while, the Lakers finally feel like they’ve found the guy that can help them return to their winning ways.

When Lonzo was introduced at his welcoming press conference, the first thing he said was “I just wanna say thank you to the organization for calling my name, making my dream come true, I’m happy to be home and I’m ready to get to work.”

