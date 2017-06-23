Impact Wrestling News: Bobby Lashley Invites Donald Trump To ‘Slamniversary’ PPV, Will He Accept?

It was a decade ago when Bobby Lashley and Donald Trump last worked together, as the current Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion represented the future President in the “Battle of the Billionaires” at WrestleMania 23. Now, it would appear that Lashley wants President Trump to return the favor and stand in his corner, as he prepares to defend his title against GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron in the main event of Impact’s Slamniversary XV pay-per-view on July 2.

According to Wrestling Inc., Lashley’s Slamniversary invitation to Trump was made official in a press release, where it was stated that he wants the President to act as his cornerman in his upcoming title unification match against Alberto El Patron. This came days after El Patron announced that his father, Mexican wrestling legend Dos Caras, would be in his corner. And while Trump has yet to reply to Lashley’s invite, the 40-year-old Impact World Heavyweight Champion sent the original invitation via Twitter as early as Thursday morning.

For a quick backgrounder on the history between Bobby Lashley and Donald Trump, one has to go back to 2007, when Trump was, in storyline, feuding with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, a rivalry that earned the company mainstream media attention due to Trump’s status as a high-profile businessman. As part of their feud, billionaires Trump and McMahon chose representatives to take part in a Hair vs. Hair match, where the losing billionaire would have his head shaved – the then-host of The Apprentice went with the muscular Lashley, while Vince opted for the late monster heel Umaga.

Well, it looks like I need to find a cornerman for Slammiversary? @realDonaldTrump? It won't be the 1st time! #reallegend https://t.co/7bX7GN5hJL — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 22, 2017

As Fansided recalled, Bobby Lashley and Donald Trump were booked as fan favorites in the WrestleMania 23 “Battle of the Billionaires” Hair vs. Hair match. Lashley would end up defeating Umaga in a match that saw both billionaires getting physically involved, with Trump even landing a clothesline on Vince McMahon. McMahon would then get his head shaved in front of the audience at Ford Field in Detroit, putting an end to his kayfabe rivalry with the would-be President of the United States.

Ten years later, it looks like Bobby Lashley wants Donald Trump back in his corner, and why wouldn’t he? With his Impact Wrestling rival Alberto El Patron being backstopped by his iconic father, it does make sense in storyline that he’d want one of the most powerful men in the world to trump – no pun intended – the presence of a lucha legend.

https://t.co/j0qFPTUtEK make sure you tune in and watch this & also give this article a read. Im a honest man haha. #sisisi #slammiversary — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 22, 2017

While it might not seem likely that Donald Trump will find time in his busy schedule to appear on Slamniversary XV in Orlando, the President did make his TV return earlier today on Fox & Friends, as reported earlier today by the Inquisitr. In this appearance, Trump primarily expounded on his admission that he had bluffed former FBI Director James Comey into thinking that he had recorded their conversations, saying that the move “wasn’t very stupid” as he believes it helped keep Comey honest in the recent Senate intelligence hearings.

Do you think Bobby Lashley and Donald Trump have a chance of appearing together at Slamniversary XV?

[Featured Image by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images]