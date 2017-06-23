Former Multi-Time Champion In Ring Of Honor Set To Make NXT Debut At Tonight’s Taping

Never underestimate the ability of WWE to get under the skin of its competitors and that’s exactly what they’re attempting to do on the night that Ring of Honor is holding its Best In The World pay-per-view. Rumors have been flying around for a few months, but it looks as if former multi-time champion Bobby Fish is already in Orlando and set to make his NXT debut at tonight’s set of tapings at Full Sail University.

Bobby Fish is a former ROH Tag Team Champion and a former ROH Tv Champion, but he’s no longer with the company as of March. That is when all of the speculation started that he wasn’t planning on signing another long-term deal with Ring of Honor as he’s already 37-years-old and it could hurt his WWE chances.

Well, according to PW Mania, he made the right choice as Bobby Fish is set to debut in some fashion at tonight’s tapings. Early in the day, a number of fans started chattering on social media, but there was no confirmation that he would show up in NXT tonight.

As time grows closer to the start of the tapings, Bobby Fish was seen entering Full Sail University with NXT producer Ryan Katz.

As this tweet shows, many are also wondering if Fish is heading into NXT all by himself or with some company. His tag team partner in Ring of Honor was Kyle O’Reilly and they had a ton of success as ReDRagon, but it isn’t known if both have signed with WWE or just Fish.

O’Reilly left Ring of Honor a few months before Fish chose not to sign a new contract and many have been curious as to what his future plans are.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that there is one source saying Bobby Fish has already signed a deal with WWE, but it isn’t yet known if the deal has been totally finalized. While Fish is at the NXT tapings tonight, O’Reilly’s status is totally unknown as of this time.

While the wrestling fans of the world have turned their attention to Bobby Fish’s arrival in NXT, there are many others who are still focused on Ring of Honor. As reported by Wrestling Inc., the company has a great card set for their Best In The World pay-per-view event taking place this evening at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Massachusetts. It is going to be very interesting to see just which promotion – WWE or ROH – ends up getting the most attention tonight.

[Featured Image by Ring of Honor]