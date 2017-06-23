Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Plans To Quit Hollywood And What’s Keeping Her Involved

Nicole Kidman is seeing a new surge in her acting career with the scripted HBO series Big Little Lies and her new film, The Beguiled, from director and friend Sofia Coppola. While fans are happy to see Nicole’s resurgence, Ms. Kidman reveals that she might have given up acting altogether.

The Beguiled‘s Nicole Kidman Almost Quit Acting Permanently

According to News.com.au, Ms. Kidman has confessed to wanting to give up on her Hollywood career at one time, just after the birth of Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban. At that time, almost eight years ago, Nicole now admits that she felt overwhelmed by her familial obligations and the stresses placed upon her in her career. She says she seriously considered walking away from her life in the Hollywood spotlight to embrace parenthood as her soul endeavor in life.

Nicole ended up talking with her mom about the decision and was advised to reconsider. Kidman’s mom suggested that she just take a break to bond with Sunday and get some focus in her life, but cautioned Nicole not to give up her career entirely.

“She said, ‘Keep your toe in the water’ because she said, ‘You’re going to want that as you get older.’ And it’s also healthy, if you have a creative spirit and you’re artistic, there does have to be a place for that,” Kidman recalled.

Kidman took her mother’s advice and returned to acting to the delight of her fans. Since making her comeback, Kidman’s roles have revealed a focus on gender equality and female empowerment. In both Big Little Lies and The Beguiled, Nicole plays characters that find support and encouragement from a network of female friends, lending to the trending concept that women can bond together without competition and conflict.

Hollywood Has A Place For Nicole Kidman

Speaking with Page Six, Ms. Kidman says she’s found a new web of friendship with women her age, just as men bond together in their own social circles. Finding support from those within her own gender has given Kidman a new perspective, as she’s grown older, and she says she’s learning to appreciate those bonds more fully.

There’s something else Nicole is learning to appreciate in her return to acting and that’s the way Hollywood is changing its treatment of actresses. Speaking of her own situation, Nicole says she feels grateful for the depth of respect she’s recently felt in regard to her lifelong acting career.

“I feel a warmth. I don’t know if that’s the time we’re in or a need for it, but there’s definitely, instead of tearing you down there’s more encouragement and support,” says Nicole Kidman. “I don’t know if that’s real or if I’m just sensing it, but it’s a lovely thing to be a recipient of and to be able to offer it as well.”

The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning, opens in theaters on June 30.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]